Blake Corum Held In Check Against Arizona
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum did get his typical workload in the second quarter against the Cardinals on Saturday night, but he ended up losing four yards on his three carries. He got all of his work on the team's third possession and remains firmly behind Kyren Williams on the depth chart. Corum has totaled 197 rushing yards on his 56 carries in his rookie season while catching six-of-seven targets for 46 receiving yards. However, despite his ineffectiveness Saturday, Corum could be in store for a bigger workload in Week 18 against the Seahawks since the Rams could clinch the division on Sunday depending on multiple results that impact their strength of schedule tiebreaker. If Williams is rested, Corum would be an interesting play against Seattle, so stay tuned for status updates leading up to Week 18's kickoff.
Source: NFL.com
