Antonio Gibson Remains Efficient In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoNew England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson rushed for 33 yards on seven carries during Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He also caught both of his targets for a total of 31 yards through the air. The 26-year-old continues to operate as the No. 2 option behind Rhamondre Stevenson, but his increased role out of the backfield cannot be ignored. Gibson has 126 scrimmage yards over his last two games, and he's averaging 6.8 yards per carry during that span. He remains worthy of RB3/FLEX consideration in leagues with at least 14 teams ahead of next week's game against the vulnerable Buffalo Bills.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller