Anthony Richardson Sr. Can be Dropped in Most Dynasty Leagues
Oct 10, 2026, 3:58 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. remains firmly entrenched in the backup role, keeping him off the fantasy radar, even in dynasty leagues. There was plenty of trade chatter surrounding Richardson during the offseason, but the Colts ultimately kept him to back up Daniel Jones. That would seem to indicate that none of the other 31 teams felt like Richardson was worth acquiring, and that should continue as long as he remains off the field without opportunities to boost his trade value. As it stands, the only real path to production for Richardson would be an injury to Jones, but even in that scenario, Richardson would likely rank outside the top 24 fantasy quarterbacks. The 24-year-old has a career 21-17 touchdown-to-turnover ratio, including 12 interceptions across 11 games in 2024. He can be dropped to waivers in most dynasty leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Khalil Shakir Could See Increased Opportunities in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 3:56 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir finally had a productive afternoon against New England, catching seven of eight targets for 82 yards after totaling just eight receptions for 94 yards over the first three games. He also lost a fumble, but the increased involvement was encouraging. Now Buffalo heads into Monday without Joshua Palmer, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, while DJ Moore is questionable with his own shoulder issue. That leaves Shakir with a potentially larger role in the passing game, although Keon Coleman is also coming off a 116-yard performance. The Rams have been one of the NFL's toughest defenses against the pass, so there isn't much room to assume another big game. Shakir is WR36 in RotoBaller's Saturday rankings and offers flex appeal in PPR formats, particularly if Moore cannot play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Looking for More Targets After Quiet Stretch
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 3:54 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has seen his production drop considerably after a terrific start to the season. Kincaid caught 12 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown in the first two games, but he's managed only three receptions for 45 yards over the last two weeks. The bigger concern is his involvement, with just two targets against both the Chargers and Patriots. Buffalo's receiving situation could create more opportunities Monday, with Joshua Palmer ruled out and DJ Moore questionable because of a shoulder injury. That doesn't guarantee Kincaid will suddenly return to his early-season workload, particularly against a Rams defense that has allowed only 582 passing yards through four games. Still, RotoBaller has him at TE5 in its updated Week 5 rankings. Kincaid remains a strong fantasy starter, but his recent usage is worth watching closely.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore's Shoulder Injury Leaves Week 5 Status Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 3:53 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams. Moore missed practice Thursday and Friday before returning Saturday in a red non-contact jersey, and head coach Joe Brady said the team will make a decision closer to kickoff. Moore originally injured the shoulder against Detroit in Week 2 before aggravating it last Sunday against New England, when he caught one pass for 11 yards before leaving. He's now exited two games early with the same injury, making his workload a concern even if he's cleared to play. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has also been ruled out, leaving Buffalo short on experienced receivers. Moore has 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown through four games and sits at WR42 in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings. Fantasy managers should have another Monday night option available rather than assuming Moore will play his usual snaps.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Could Have a Bigger Role in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 3:51 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is coming off his best game of the season, catching six of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown against New England. He has been much more productive when DJ Moore has left games early, totaling 12 receptions for 179 yards in those two contests compared with just two catches for 38 yards in the other two. That trend becomes especially relevant this week. Moore (shoulder) is questionable for Monday, and Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has been ruled out after getting injured during Friday's practice. Coleman could be one of Josh Allen's primary receiving options regardless of whether Moore suits up. Los Angeles has been outstanding against the pass, so the matchup isn't particularly friendly, but the available targets make Coleman interesting. He's WR35 in RotoBaller's Saturday rankings and carries flex appeal for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Remains an RB1 After Lighter Week 4 Workload
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 3:50 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III carried only 12 times against New England, exactly half his workload from the previous week, but still managed 75 rushing yards and a touchdown. That gives him a rushing score in three consecutive games and 421 yards on 70 attempts through four weeks. The workload reduction was frustrating considering Cook averaged 6.3 yards per carry against the Patriots, especially after his back-to-back 100-yard performances. Buffalo has shown it can lean heavily on him, although Josh Allen continues to take some of the short-yardage opportunities. The Rams have a strong defensive front, with Aaron Donald potentially returning Monday after missing Week 4. Cook sits at RB8 in RotoBaller's latest rankings. One game with fewer carries shouldn't change his standing as a dependable RB1, particularly with how efficiently he's been running.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Trey Benson Faces Extremely Difficult Path to Production Upon Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 3:48 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (knee) is already set to miss the entire 2026 season, and he will likely have trouble carving out a meaningful role when he returns to action next year. This Cardinals team features a very impressive one-two punch of Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeir, and there's no real opportunity for a third running back to carve out fantasy value as long as those two backs are healthy. At this point, fantasy managers might be rooting for the Cardinals to release Benson from IR with an injury settlement. He has already missed a full year with a meniscus injury, so he's presumably somewhat close to being healthy. If a new opportunity presents itself with a different team, Benson could have some fantasy relevance, depending on the landing spot. However, as long as he's a Cardinal and playing behind Love and Allgeier, he has no dynasty value. Managers should feel okay about dropping Benson at this point.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Allen's Rushing Touchdowns Keep Him Atop Week 5 Rankings
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 3:47 PM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown three interceptions over his last two games, but his rushing production continues to cover up those mistakes for fantasy managers. Allen finished with 253 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception against New England, adding another score on the ground to give him seven rushing touchdowns through four games. The Rams present a difficult matchup Monday night, having allowed just 582 passing yards this season, the second-lowest total in the NFL. Cornerback Trent McDuffie has been particularly effective, and Los Angeles could have Aaron Donald back after he missed last week's game with a back injury. Still, Allen has enough rushing involvement to produce even when the passing game isn't clicking. He remains RotoBaller's QB1 for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Higgins an Appealing Dynasty Option Despite Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 3:36 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) will miss all of the 2026 season with a torn ACL, but he should continue to be rostered in all dynasty leagues because of his anticipated role next year. Higgins still looks like the Texans' No. 2 receiver of the future (behind Nico Collins), given that none of the team's other pass-catchers have truly stepped up into standout roles this year. The closest effort came from Jaylin Noel, but he has just eight catches through four games and ranks as the WR63 in PPR leagues. Higgins was the WR47 as a rookie last year, and barring a substantial wide receiver signing or trade from Houston, he should pick up right where he left off once he's healthy in 2027. Therefore, Higgins is worth stashing in dynasty leagues, and he could even have some value as a trade target.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Brazzell II Still Worth Stashing After Lost Rookie Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 3:28 PM ETCarolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (knee) will miss the entire 2026 season after suffering a torn LCL in his left knee during training camp. The third-round pick was placed on injured reserve July 31, cutting short an encouraging summer in which he had impressed Carolina's coaching staff and was expected to challenge Xavier Legette for playing time behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Brazzell brought plenty of upside into the NFL after catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns during his final season at Tennessee. At 6-foot-4 with 4.37 speed, he offered the Panthers a different option in their receiving corps. Now he'll have to wait until 2027 for his first opportunity to contribute, and there's no guarantee what his role will look like when he returns. That uncertainty hurts his dynasty value, but it doesn't erase the talent or draft investment.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson an Uninspiring RB3 if Active on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 3:25 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) ranks 25th at his position in PPR scoring so far this year, and he'll continue to rank as a mid-range RB3/flex option if he plays in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Stevenson is currently listed as questionable, and while he seemed optimistic about his status, head coach Mike Vrabel refused to commit to Stevenson playing. The 28-year-old has been very productive on passing downs this year, fueling his value in half-PPR and full-PPR formats. He has 12 catches and 7.5 yards per catch through four games this year, as opposed to a very modest 3.7 yards per carry so far. Unfortunately for Stevenson, the Raiders are much stronger against backs in the receiving game than the running game; Vegas has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards, seventh-fewest catches, and eighth-fewest receiving yards to running backs in 2026. Given that Stevenson has shown some inefficiency on the ground, managers should view him as a lower-floor RB3 this week, if he even plays. In the event that he doesn't suit up, TreVeyon Henderson would lead the backfield as a strong RB2 option.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Steelers Place Michael Pittman Jr. on Injured Reserve
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 3:20 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is being placed on injured reserve, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Pittman had initially been ruled out for Week 5 after missing back-to-back practices, and the Steelers have now decided he'll need to miss an extended period of time. An injured reserve placement requires a minimum four-game absence, so Pittman will now be sidelined through Week 8, at the earliest. This news bodes well for Roman Wilson and his fantasy managers. Wilson was already trending up in fantasy football with 134 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games, and now he'll officially be penciled into the No. 2 receiver role behind DK Metcalf. Depending on the matchup, this Steelers offense can be capable of supporting multiple fantasy-relevant receivers, so Wilson should be viewed as a potential WR3/flex for at least the next month.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Chiefs Not Trading for Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 3:17 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs are not trading for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, who cited sources Saturday. Arizona is reportedly finalizing a deal involving the former fourth overall pick, and Harrison is expected to miss Sunday's Week 5 game against Detroit while the details are completed. Kansas City had reason to explore receiver help after Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) went down against Las Vegas in Week 4. Thornton reportedly faces a recovery of three to four months following a dislocated ankle, although Rice's injury is believed to be less serious. The Chiefs are on their bye this week, giving Rice additional time to recover before Week 6. Harrison has just five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown through four games after recording 41 receptions for 608 yards and four scores in 12 games last season. For fantasy managers, the question now is where Harrison ends up and whether his new offense can provide the targets he has rarely seen in Arizona this year.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Vikings Elevate Odell Beckham Jr. with Teammates Questionable
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 3:11 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings have elevated wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Beckham signed with the Vikings' practice squad this past week after being released by the Giants. During three games with New York, Beckham had just one target and zero catches. For fantasy managers, this move has less of an impact on Beckham's fantasy status and more of an impact on how managers set their lineups, with Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Jordan Addison (hamstring) both listed as questionable. As it stands, Jefferson is trending toward playing, and Addison is also in a decent spot after practicing on Friday. However, when a team has its top two receivers questionable, elevating a practice squad receiver like Beckham makes plenty of sense. Minnesota now has extra roster insurance in case Jefferson, Addison, or both can't suit up by the time kickoff comes around on Sunday. With that being said, if Jefferson and Addison don't play, Beckham won't be a reliable option in fantasy football, given his lack of a track record over the past few years.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Marvin Harrison Jr. Reportedly Not Being Pursued by Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 3:07 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles are not among the teams exploring a trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., according to Johnny Venerable of PHNX Sports. Arizona is reportedly finalizing a deal involving the former No. 4 overall pick, who has already been informed he won't play Sunday against Detroit while the details are worked out. Houston has been involved in trade discussions, although no destination has been confirmed. Harrison has barely factored into the Cardinals' passing game this season, catching just five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown through four contests. His production has declined considerably since his 885-yard, eight-touchdown rookie campaign in 2024, and he finished last season with 608 yards in 12 appearances. A move elsewhere could give Harrison a fresh opportunity, but his fantasy outlook will depend heavily on where he lands and what kind of role awaits him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Johnny Venerable
TreVeyon Henderson Could Occupy Lead-Back Role in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 3:06 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has been disappointing over the last two weeks, but he could get back onto the fantasy radar against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Teammate Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is questionable to play, and if he can't suit up, Henderson could occupy the lead-back role. Presumably, if Stevenson doesn't play, Henderson would be in line to handle roughly 20 touches. That type of volume could lead to very favorable results, as the Raiders have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to running backs entering this week. The 23-year-old hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, nor has he tallied more than 4.5 fantasy points in a game since then, so Sunday could be a get-right opportunity for the second-year back if he has the backfield all to himself. Managers interested in starting Henderson if Stevenson doesn't play should check back for an update when the Patriots post their list of inactive players on Sunday morning.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Fernando Mendoza Remains a Strong Dynasty Hold Despite Backup Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 2:58 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is still waiting for his first regular-season snap, and Kirk Cousins has done little to open the door for him. The veteran has led Las Vegas to a 3-1 start with 1,026 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, making a change under center difficult to justify right now. Mendoza's preseason didn't make much of a case for speeding up that timetable, either. The No. 1 overall pick completed 25 of 45 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions across three games while adjusting to Klint Kubiak's offense. There is still plenty for dynasty managers to like. Mendoza came out of Indiana after throwing for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions, completing 72% of his passes. Las Vegas also has young offensive pieces in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty for him to eventually work with. There is no guarantee Mendoza starts this season, but spending time behind Cousins shouldn't significantly hurt his long-term dynasty appeal. He remains a strong hold in Superflex leagues and a worthwhile taxi-squad stash in one-QB formats, giving dynasty managers the flexibility to be patient with his development.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Skyler Bell Expected to Make Regular-Season Debut Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 2:44 PM ETBuffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell is expected to make his regular-season debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Joe Brady confirmed that the fourth-round pick will be active and have a role in the game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Bell has been a healthy scratch through Buffalo's first four games, but injuries have created an opening in the receiving corps. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has been ruled out, while DJ Moore (shoulder) is questionable. Bell showed some promise in the preseason finale against Pittsburgh, catching seven passes for 49 yards and adding a 28-yard rushing touchdown. That performance gives Buffalo reason to get him involved, although Brady hasn't indicated how much offensive work the rookie will receive. Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid remain more established targets for Josh Allen. Bell is worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues, but his uncertain workload makes him difficult to trust in starting lineups for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Joshua Palmer Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 2:28 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. Palmer was a late addition to the injury report Friday, when he was limited in practice. He's caught only three of nine targets for 80 yards through four games, although two of those receptions went for touchdowns in the opening two weeks. Palmer has managed just one catch for three yards since then, and now he'll miss at least one game with the shoulder injury. His absence leaves Buffalo thinner at receiver, particularly with DJ Moore (shoulder) also questionable for Monday. Keon Coleman is coming off his best game of the season, catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown against New England, while Khalil Shakir remains another established target for Josh Allen.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Katherine Fitzgerald
DJ Moore Questionable After Returning to Practice Saturday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 2:18 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) returned to practice Saturday wearing a red non-contact jersey, but he'll carry a questionable designation into Monday night's game against the Rams, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. Moore hadn't practiced Thursday or Friday after aggravating his left shoulder against New England last Sunday. The injury originally occurred in Week 2 against Detroit, and both games ended early for the veteran. He's managed 12 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown through four appearances, including six receptions for 67 yards against the Chargers in Week 3 while already dealing with the shoulder issue. Saturday's return gives Moore a chance to play, although the non-contact jersey leaves some uncertainty about how much he'll be able to handle. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has already been ruled out, which makes Moore's availability even more important for Buffalo. Fantasy managers considering him for Monday should have another option available in case he sits or is limited.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Katherine Fitzgerald
Keenan Allen Has Opportunity if Cleared for Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 2:08 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, although his return to a full practice Friday was encouraging after missing Week 4. Indianapolis is running short on receivers. Alec Pierce (heel) remains on injured reserve, Ashton Dulin (hamstring) has been ruled out, and Darius Slayton (knee) was downgraded to out Saturday. Allen was coming off his best game of the season before the absence, catching six of nine targets for 63 yards and a touchdown against Houston in Week 3. He still has just 100 receiving yards through three appearances, so there is some risk even if he's cleared to play. Pittsburgh will be without cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) and safety DeShon Elliott (knee), while Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is questionable. The matchup and Indianapolis' receiving depth give Allen some appeal in deeper PPR leagues, but RotoBaller's WR50 ranking reflects the uncertainty. Fantasy managers should confirm his status before Sunday's kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller