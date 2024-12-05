Andre Drummond Questionable Versus Orlando
16 hours agoPhiladelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Orlando. The 31-year-old has missed the last few games because of a sprained ankle, which is not ideal for a team that has been missing Joel Embiid (knee). If Drummond returns, he's worth starting in most fantasy setups. However, if he doesn't, Guerschon Yabusele, who had 15 points, seven rebounds, and one steal on Wednesday, should continue to benefit significantly.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report