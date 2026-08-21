Adrian Martinez Extends Lead In Rout Of Chargers
Adrian Martinez captained the team's offense in the second half of Thursday's preseason clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. Martinez went 8-for-17 for 57 passing yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, and added 10 more yards and another touchdown on four scrambles in the 41-17 win. Martinez got off to an inauspicious start, going three-and-out in his first series and throwing a pick-six in his second. Martinez righted the ship on the 49ers' next possession, leading a 14-play drive that culminated in a Khalil Herbert touchdown. Martinez himself ran in for a score on the following drive, and hit Jordan Watkins for a 17-yard score on the possession after that. With Brock Purdy and Mac Jones firmly positioned ahead of him on the depth chart, the best Martinez can hope for is a solid showing in the 49ers' preseason finale on August 27 to retain his third-string role.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com