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Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 6 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

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RJ Harvey - Fantasy football rankings, Risers and Fallers

Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 10/15/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Broncos.

In This Article hide
Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
Thursday Night Football Game Picks
Thursday Night Football Player Props

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 6 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.

This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.

This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos in the Mile High City. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 6 of Thursday Night Football!

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Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread

Seattle Seahawks (-140 ML) at Denver Broncos (+2.5)

Over/Under (40.5)

 

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Thursday Night Football Game Picks

We have an old AFC West showdown when the Seahawks travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in what should be a solid edition of Thursday Night Football. Both of these teams enter this matchup sitting at 3-2 and have aspirations of reaching the Super Bowl this season.

These teams are also not all that dissimilar when we look at some of the underlying stats. Both are expected to have strong defenses this season; however, Denver has not quite lived up to the hype.

Thus far in 2026, the Broncos have been getting gashed on the ground, allowing an average of over 145 rushing yards per game. While they are still allowing just 22 points per game, the fact that they cannot stop the run must be stated.

Seattle, defensively, has been stellar. Overall, it is allowing just 21 points per game and a total of 251 yards of offense per game. The Seahawks have been especially strong against the pass, allowing just under 167 passing yards per game.

The Seattle offense has also been solid, scoring an average of nearly 27 points per game and averaging 328 yards of total offense. One area of weakness here is actually the rushing attack, which has mustered 106 yards per game, so good news for Denver in this one.

The Denver offense has been struggling a bit, having averaged just 269 yards of total offense per game and under 20 points per game. This is going to be a big problem for the Broncos in this matchup and is why I lean on Seattle being able to travel here and cover the spread.

The Pick: Seattle -2.5 (-115 Hard Rock), (51% Novig)

 

Thursday Night Football Player Props


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