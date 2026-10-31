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MNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 8 Fantasy Football Matchups for Monday Night Football

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Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Bears vs. Seahawks. Week 8 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Zach Charbonnet, and more.

Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Zach Charbonnet, and more. Which Bears and Seahawks players should you start or sit in Week 8?

We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 8, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 8, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
D'Andre Swift Start 110.3 RB CHI SEA
Luther Burden III Start 108.3 WR CHI SEA
Caleb Williams Start 105.9 QB CHI SEA
Colston Loveland Start 105.6 TE CHI SEA
Chicago Bears Risky Start 103.7 DEF CHI SEA
Rome Odunze Risky Start 103.2 WR CHI SEA
Cairo Santos Risky Start 102.5 K CHI SEA
Kalif Raymond Sit 101.7 WR CHI SEA
Roschon Johnson Sit 99.1 RB CHI SEA
Case Keenum Sit 96.7 QB CHI SEA
Tyson Bagent Sit 93.3 QB CHI SEA
Sam Roush Sit 92.9 TE CHI SEA
Zavion Thomas Sit 92.2 WR CHI SEA
Jahdae Walker Sit 89.8 WR CHI SEA

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift ascended into a workhorse role during a Week 7 win over the New England Patriots. After consistently playing a slight majority of the snaps for most of this season, Swift exploded last Thursday with an 86% snap share and 26 total touches. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, but he also impressed with four receptions and a rushing touchdown.

Swift's larger workload lately is the direct product of a key injury within the Chicago backfield. Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe), who averaged 15 carries per game when healthy, has now missed three consecutive games and is trending toward missing Week 8.

Roschon Johnson wasn't very involved last week, so Swift should see 20+ touches again in a workhorse role. That increased volume, coupled with the fact that he has four touchdowns in his last three games, vaults Swift to the high-end RB2 tier with additional upside.

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (neck) has been removed from the injury report and will play in Monday's Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. Loveland popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant in practice, but he has since been cleared to suit up against Seattle.

His availability will give quarterback Caleb Williams another reliable target alongside Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. Loveland got off to a quiet start this season, but he has recently turned a corner with 21 catches, 210 yards, and two touchdowns over his last four games.

He ranks as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, but he'll also have to endure a tougher matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2026.

 

Seattle Seahawks Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Start 121.9 WR SEA CHI
Jason Myers Start 106.5 K SEA CHI
Seattle Seahawks Start 105.3 DEF SEA CHI
Zach Charbonnet Risky Start 103.8 RB SEA CHI
Jadarian Price Risky Start 103.1 RB SEA CHI
Emanuel Wilson Sit 101.4 RB SEA CHI
Cooper Kupp Sit 100.9 WR SEA CHI
Sam Darnold Sit 100.5 QB SEA CHI
AJ Barner Sit 100.3 TE SEA CHI
George Holani Sit 98.9 RB SEA CHI
Tory Horton Sit 98.2 WR SEA CHI
Drew Lock Sit 95 QB SEA CHI
Eric Saubert Sit 94.5 TE SEA CHI
Velus Jones Jr. Sit 92.4 RB SEA CHI
Irvin Charles Sit 91.4 WR SEA CHI
Nick Kallerup Sit 91.4 TE SEA CHI
Robert Henry Jr. Sit 89.3 RB SEA CHI
Jalen Milroe Sit 89.2 QB SEA CHI

Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is a low-end flex play at best in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Price is coming off a stint on IR and will likely split time with Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Emanuel Wilson. Price was not incredibly effective before the injury, but with the entire running back room healthy, Seattle may be able to use Price to his strengths, allowing him to thrive.

Still, it will be difficult to trust Price in Week 8, especially with Chicago allowing the seventh fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Keep a close eye on how Seattle utilizes its backs.

Wilson has been relatively effective in the lead back role with Charbonnet and Price out, but he projects to phase out of the offense as the former two take over. However, Week 8 will likely feature a substantial rotation of the three, resulting in depressed fantasy value for all of them.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is a risky flex play in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. This will be Charbonnet's first game back from his torn ACL. He is unlikely to see much volume after missing the last 11 months rehabbing. However, you should keep a close eye on Charbonnet's usage and snap count in this game.

Seattle's running game has been suspect this season, with Charbonnet missing the first seven weeks and rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) missing the last four. The Seahawks have been long awaiting Charbonnet's return and are eager to use his skill set. Now that the team will enter a week with its entire running back room healthy for the first time this season, we could see a significant rotation of backs.

Still, Charbonnet should work his way into a 50% snap share, which would be on par with what he enjoyed in 2025. He is always a threat to score a touchdown (12 in 2025), but it would be difficult to trust Charbonnet in fantasy this quickly off his injury.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Zach Charbonnet. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Antonio Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Brenton Strange
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Braelon Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rome Odunze
vs
Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rome Odunze
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Mason Taylor
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
vs
Darren Waller
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Samaje Perine
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rome Odunze
vs
Colby Parkinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
AJ Barner
Rome Odunze
vs
Rachaad White
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Tez Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Mayer
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chase Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Greg Dulcich
Rome Odunze
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
vs
Bam Knight
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Ted Hurst
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Bowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Keon Coleman
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rome Odunze
vs
Cade Otton
Rome Odunze
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Hunter
Rome Odunze
vs
Trey McBride
Rome Odunze
vs
Darius Cooper
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rome Odunze
vs
Justice Hill
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rome Odunze
vs
Savion Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Treylon Burks
Rome Odunze
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Rome Odunze
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Bell
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Harris
Rome Odunze
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rome Odunze
vs
Jahan Dotson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Efton Chism III
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Cameron
Rome Odunze
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Royals
Rome Odunze
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rome Odunze
vs
Troy Franklin
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Cody White
Rome Odunze
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Tory Horton
Rome Odunze
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rome Odunze
vs
Tutu Atwell
Rome Odunze
vs
Dyami Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Whittington
Rome Odunze
vs
Joshua Palmer
Rome Odunze
vs
Zachariah Branch
Rome Odunze
vs
Reggie Virgil
Rome Odunze
vs
Chimere Dike
Rome Odunze
vs
Marquise Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Devontez Walker
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Bond
Rome Odunze
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Rome Odunze
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Rome Odunze
vs
Ben Skowronek
Rome Odunze
vs
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Colbie Young
Rome Odunze
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Bo Melton
Luther Burden III
vs
Rachaad White
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Mason
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Germie Bernard
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
Blake Corum
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Luther Burden III
vs
Dallas Goedert
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Kelce
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Hunter Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Antonio Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Luther Burden III
vs
Keenan Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Douglas
Luther Burden III
vs
Brenton Strange
Luther Burden III
vs
Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Luther Burden III
vs
Braelon Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Higbee
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Gesicki
Luther Burden III
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Mark Andrews
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Mason Taylor
Luther Burden III
vs
Darren Waller
Luther Burden III
vs
Samaje Perine
Luther Burden III
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Luther Burden III
vs
Colby Parkinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
AJ Barner
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Luther Burden III
vs
Tez Johnson
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Mayer
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Luther Burden III
vs
Dylan Sampson
Luther Burden III
vs
Greg Dulcich
Luther Burden III
vs
Bam Knight
Luther Burden III
vs
Demario Douglas
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Luther Burden III
vs
Ted Hurst
Luther Burden III
vs
Keon Coleman
Luther Burden III
vs
Cooper Kupp
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Hunter
Luther Burden III
vs
Darius Cooper
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashod Bateman
Luther Burden III
vs
Savion Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Treylon Burks
Luther Burden III
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Luther Burden III
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Bell
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Harris
Luther Burden III
vs
Kalif Raymond
Luther Burden III
vs
Jahan Dotson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jauan Jennings
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyle Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Efton Chism III
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Cameron
Luther Burden III
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Royals
Luther Burden III
vs
Calvin Ridley
Luther Burden III
vs
Troy Franklin
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Cody White
Luther Burden III
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Luther Burden III
vs
Tory Horton
Luther Burden III
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Luther Burden III
vs
Tutu Atwell
Luther Burden III
vs
Dyami Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Nailor
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Whittington
Luther Burden III
vs
Joshua Palmer
Luther Burden III
vs
Zachariah Branch
Luther Burden III
vs
Reggie Virgil
Luther Burden III
vs
Chimere Dike
Luther Burden III
vs
Marquise Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Devontez Walker
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaiah Bond
Luther Burden III
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Luther Burden III
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Luther Burden III
vs
Ben Skowronek
Luther Burden III
vs
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Colbie Young
Luther Burden III
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Bo Melton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dylan Sampson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Greg Dulcich
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Michael Mayer
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bam Knight
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tez Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Demario Douglas
Zach Charbonnet
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ted Hurst
Zach Charbonnet
vs
AJ Barner
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keon Coleman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Colby Parkinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyle Monangai
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zach Charbonnet
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Samaje Perine
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Darren Waller
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mason Taylor
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cade Otton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jake Ferguson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kimani Vidal
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mark Andrews
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Hunter
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Darius Cooper
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Justice Hill
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mike Gesicki
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Darnell Washington
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Higbee
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Braelon Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rashod Bateman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Savion Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Treylon Burks
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Khalil Herbert
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Zach Charbonnet
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jadarian Price
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ty Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Malik Washington
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Josh Downs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Eli Raridon
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chris Bell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tre Harris
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rico Dowdle
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kalif Raymond
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Brenton Strange
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Evan Engram
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Caleb Douglas
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jahan Dotson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Makai Lemon
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jauan Jennings
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keenan Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyle Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Antonio Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tommy Tremble
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rome Odunze
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Corey Kiner
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Hunter Henry
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Goodson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Kelce
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Efton Chism III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jordan Addison
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Josh Cameron
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyler Warren
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Austin Ekeler
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dallas Goedert
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emmett Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Colston Loveland
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Davis Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Denzel Boston
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylen Wright
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Blake Corum
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jalen Royals
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Sam Laporta
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Calvin Ridley
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tre Tucker
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Troy Franklin
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Germie Bernard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Charlie Kolar
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jonah Coleman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
KC Concepcion
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cody White
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyren Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Derrick Henry
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Javonte Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
James Cook III
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Josh Jacobs
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bucky Irving
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zach Charbonnet
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Chase Brown
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rachaad White
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jordan Mason
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tony Pollard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Breece Hall
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
George Holani
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Sione Vaki
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Michael Carter
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Seth McGowan
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Sean Tucker
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Roschon Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kaytron Allen
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dylan Laube
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Isaiah Davis
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Trevor Etienne
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaydon Blue
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Zach Charbonnet
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Hunter Luepke
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cody Schrader
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ray Davis
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tahj Brooks
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Demond Claiborne
Zach Charbonnet
vs
DJ Giddens
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rasheen Ali

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Matheson

Out Two Weeks With Lower-Body Injury
Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Esa Lindell

Rejoins Stars Lineup
Ivan Provorov

to Make Season Debut Saturday
Jadarian Price

Cleared to Return From Injured Reserve in Week 8
Zach Charbonnet

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play in Week 8
RJ Harvey

Placed on Short-Term IR with Knee Injury
Colston Loveland

Cleared to Play in Week 8 Against Seahawks
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ochai Agbaji

Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Jaylen Brown

Iffy for Saturday
Reed Sheppard

Sits Out Again on Saturday
Fred VanVleet

Ruled Out Saturday
Josh Jacobs

NFL to Review New Physical-Abuse Allegations Against Josh Jacobs
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Off the Injury Report for Saturday
TreVeyon Henderson

Downgraded to Out in Week 8
LeBron James

Ruled Out Saturday Against Charlotte
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Week 8
Joel Embiid

Out Saturday
Kyle Monangai

out vs. Seattle
Josh Jacobs

Three More Women Accuse Josh Jacobs of Physical Abuse
Carnell Tate

Expected to Return After Bye Week
Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Joonas Korpisalo

Returns to Practice
TOR

Chris Tanev Set to Return Saturday
Hayden Hodgson

Handed Two-Game Suspension
Nikita Kucherov

to Stay in Lightning Lineup Despite Trade Request
Anthony Mantha

Injured in Friday's Win
Garrett Wilson

"No Way" the Jets Trade Garrett Wilson at Deadline
Kyrie Irving

Drops Season-High 35 Points in NBA Cup Opener
Klay Thompson

Breaks Out with Season-High 25 Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Records Triple-Double in NBA Cup Opener
Stephen Curry

Sinks Eight Triples in Comeback Win Over Lakers
Micah Parsons

Expected to Practice Next Week
Quinten Post

Unlikely to Face Kings on Saturday
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Now Open to Trading Jonathan Taylor
Meleek Thomas

Iffy Against Milwaukee
Jaylon Tyson

to Miss Saturday's Game
Robert Williams III

Could Return Saturday
Lauri Markkanen

Questionable Against Portland
Scotty Pippen Jr.

Questionable Saturday
Ty Jerome

Listed as Questionable for Saturday
Yves Missi

Out Again Saturday
Dejounte Murray

Set to Return Saturday
Ochai Agbaji

Signs with Thunder
Zach Charbonnet

Gets Downgraded to Limited
Jadarian Price

is Full Participant During Friday's Practice
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Nikita Kucherov

Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Josh Manson

to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Colton Parayko

Probable for Saturday
RJ Harvey

Knee Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Filip Chytil

Added to Injured Reserve
Treylon Burks

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Joel Eriksson Ek

Evaluated for Injury
Stefon Diggs

Cleared to Play on Sunday Night Football
Carter Hart

Dresses as Backup Friday
Ladd McConkey

Cleared to Return in Week 8
CGY

Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

Officially Questionable for Week 8
Devin Cooley

Placed on Injured Reserve
RJ Harvey

Ruled Out for Week 8 Against Chiefs
Kyle Capobianco

Out for Four Weeks
Brock Faber

Set to Resume Skating Soon
Brandt Clarke

Makes Early Exit Thursday
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
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