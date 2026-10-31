Fantasy football starts/sits for MNF, expert advice for all Bears vs. Seahawks. Week 8 NFL matchups on Monday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Zach Charbonnet, and more.
Welcome to our Monday Night Football start/sit chart for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Below you will find our start/sit matchup charts for all players in the MNF game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. With several fantasy superstars playing in this game, matchups may come down to this.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Zach Charbonnet, and more. Which Bears and Seahawks players should you start or sit in Week 8?
We are here to help you set those winning lineups for Week 8, whether you're playing in season-long leagues or DFS contests. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 8, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Chicago Bears Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|D'Andre Swift
|Start
|110.3
|RB
|CHI
|SEA
|Luther Burden III
|Start
|108.3
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
|Caleb Williams
|Start
|105.9
|QB
|CHI
|SEA
|Colston Loveland
|Start
|105.6
|TE
|CHI
|SEA
|Chicago Bears
|Risky Start
|103.7
|DEF
|CHI
|SEA
|Rome Odunze
|Risky Start
|103.2
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
|Cairo Santos
|Risky Start
|102.5
|K
|CHI
|SEA
|Kalif Raymond
|Sit
|101.7
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
|Roschon Johnson
|Sit
|99.1
|RB
|CHI
|SEA
|Case Keenum
|Sit
|96.7
|QB
|CHI
|SEA
|Tyson Bagent
|Sit
|93.3
|QB
|CHI
|SEA
|Sam Roush
|Sit
|92.9
|TE
|CHI
|SEA
|Zavion Thomas
|Sit
|92.2
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
|Jahdae Walker
|Sit
|89.8
|WR
|CHI
|SEA
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift ascended into a workhorse role during a Week 7 win over the New England Patriots. After consistently playing a slight majority of the snaps for most of this season, Swift exploded last Thursday with an 86% snap share and 26 total touches. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, but he also impressed with four receptions and a rushing touchdown.
Swift's larger workload lately is the direct product of a key injury within the Chicago backfield. Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe), who averaged 15 carries per game when healthy, has now missed three consecutive games and is trending toward missing Week 8.
Roschon Johnson wasn't very involved last week, so Swift should see 20+ touches again in a workhorse role. That increased volume, coupled with the fact that he has four touchdowns in his last three games, vaults Swift to the high-end RB2 tier with additional upside.
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (neck) has been removed from the injury report and will play in Monday's Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. Loveland popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant in practice, but he has since been cleared to suit up against Seattle.
His availability will give quarterback Caleb Williams another reliable target alongside Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. Loveland got off to a quiet start this season, but he has recently turned a corner with 21 catches, 210 yards, and two touchdowns over his last four games.
He ranks as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football, but he'll also have to endure a tougher matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2026.
Seattle Seahawks Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Start
|121.9
|WR
|SEA
|CHI
|Jason Myers
|Start
|106.5
|K
|SEA
|CHI
|Seattle Seahawks
|Start
|105.3
|DEF
|SEA
|CHI
|Zach Charbonnet
|Risky Start
|103.8
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Jadarian Price
|Risky Start
|103.1
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Emanuel Wilson
|Sit
|101.4
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Cooper Kupp
|Sit
|100.9
|WR
|SEA
|CHI
|Sam Darnold
|Sit
|100.5
|QB
|SEA
|CHI
|AJ Barner
|Sit
|100.3
|TE
|SEA
|CHI
|George Holani
|Sit
|98.9
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Tory Horton
|Sit
|98.2
|WR
|SEA
|CHI
|Drew Lock
|Sit
|95
|QB
|SEA
|CHI
|Eric Saubert
|Sit
|94.5
|TE
|SEA
|CHI
|Velus Jones Jr.
|Sit
|92.4
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Irvin Charles
|Sit
|91.4
|WR
|SEA
|CHI
|Nick Kallerup
|Sit
|91.4
|TE
|SEA
|CHI
|Robert Henry Jr.
|Sit
|89.3
|RB
|SEA
|CHI
|Jalen Milroe
|Sit
|89.2
|QB
|SEA
|CHI
Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is a low-end flex play at best in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Price is coming off a stint on IR and will likely split time with Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Emanuel Wilson. Price was not incredibly effective before the injury, but with the entire running back room healthy, Seattle may be able to use Price to his strengths, allowing him to thrive.
Still, it will be difficult to trust Price in Week 8, especially with Chicago allowing the seventh fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Keep a close eye on how Seattle utilizes its backs.
Wilson has been relatively effective in the lead back role with Charbonnet and Price out, but he projects to phase out of the offense as the former two take over. However, Week 8 will likely feature a substantial rotation of the three, resulting in depressed fantasy value for all of them.
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is a risky flex play in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. This will be Charbonnet's first game back from his torn ACL. He is unlikely to see much volume after missing the last 11 months rehabbing. However, you should keep a close eye on Charbonnet's usage and snap count in this game.
Seattle's running game has been suspect this season, with Charbonnet missing the first seven weeks and rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) missing the last four. The Seahawks have been long awaiting Charbonnet's return and are eager to use his skill set. Now that the team will enter a week with its entire running back room healthy for the first time this season, we could see a significant rotation of backs.
Still, Charbonnet should work his way into a 50% snap share, which would be on par with what he enjoyed in 2025. He is always a threat to score a touchdown (12 in 2025), but it would be difficult to trust Charbonnet in fantasy this quickly off his injury.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Zach Charbonnet. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8.
Week 8 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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