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Is Zach Charbonnet The Starting Running Back For The Seahawks When He Returns? (Week 8 Update)

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Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Will Zach Charbonnet start for the Seattle Seahawks when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Zach Charbonnet return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 8.

Much has been made of the return of Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), who tore his ACL during his team's playoff run late last postseason. He had surgery to repair the damage and has been recovering ever since.

The Seahawks spent a late first-round pick on running back Jadarian Price (chest), who showed promise early in the season. But he suffered a chest injury and was placed on injured reserve. It's not yet known when he will return, but the team hinted he could be nearing a return to practice.

With Charbonnet and Price both out, the Seahawks hosted multiple running backs for workouts, and even teased the signing of running back Joe Mixon. If he had signed, it's likely he'd have had a big workload. That didn't happen, so will Charbonnet be the starter when he's back?

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Will Zach Charbonnet Start For The Seattle Seahawks When He Returns?

Initially, it's very unlikely that he will. His return from injury seems pretty accelerated as it is -- and he won't be anywhere near 100 percent when he's back. He also isn't likely to have a big workload in his first few games back, even though Seattle isn't happy with the inefficiency of RB Emanuel Wilson.

Wilson has been the RB1 so far, and has actually been a solid fantasy football option since Week 4. He's averaged nearly 16 PPR fantasy points per game, which is six more than Washington Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) had before he went down.

He's averaged just over 3.7 yards per carry over those four games, so his fantasy scoring is more of a product of his volume than his efficiency. Charbonnet will eat into his workload, though it won't be meaningfully so at first.

Perhaps toward the end of the season we could see Charb back in the clear lead role if it weren't for the return of Price looming at that point. Price had his 21-day practice window opened this week, just a week after Charbonnet was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

 

Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Outlook

We're probably doomed to see a committee backfield at play here. Charbonnet and Price appear poised to return at the same time as one another, meaning they'll both be rehabbing their injuries and playing alongside Wilson.

The committee could be a truly hideous three-way split until Price and Charbonnet get more healthy, at which point they'll probably be a one-two punch. They can be effective, of course, but it's not ideal for fantasy football, obviously.

This is all assuming that Wilson doesn't have much of a role late in the season. Even if he gets a few touches per game, it will be very bad for Charbonnet's outlook. If both Wilson and Price were out of the picture, Charbonnet might have a shot at being a late-season league-winner. But it's not looking that way now.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 8 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman, Zach Charbonnet. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 8. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman, Zach Charbonnet. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 8 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman, Zach Charbonnet compared to others:

Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mason Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bam Knight
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
AJ Barner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emanuel Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jadarian Price
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ty Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demario Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Sampson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
AJ Barner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Mayer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colby Parkinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bam Knight
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keon Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cooper Kupp
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Greg Dulcich
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mason Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dameon Pierce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Hunter
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Gesicki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cade Otton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jauan Jennings
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Treylon Burks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Elijah Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ty Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Elic Ayomanor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Bell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahan Dotson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashod Bateman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ted Hurst
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Eli Raridon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Savion Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalif Raymond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Corey Kiner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Gesicki
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Mason Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Chig Okonkwo
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Bam Knight
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Colby Parkinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
AJ Barner
RJ Harvey
vs
Antonio Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
RJ Harvey
vs
Germie Bernard
RJ Harvey
vs
Dylan Sampson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Kimani Vidal
RJ Harvey
vs
Ladd McConkey
RJ Harvey
vs
Zach Charbonnet
RJ Harvey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dallas Goedert
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Keon Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Cooper Kupp
RJ Harvey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Greg Dulcich
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Jacobs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Mason
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Breece Hall
RJ Harvey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Dameon Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Jadarian Price
RJ Harvey
vs
Elijah Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Ty Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonah Coleman
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Downs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Drake London
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ty Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kimani Vidal
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jake Ferguson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Michael Mayer
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dylan Sampson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Keon Coleman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kyle Monangai
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zach Charbonnet
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Greg Dulcich
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Tyjae Spears
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Tyler Allgeier
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Dameon Pierce
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Xavier Worthy
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Travis Hunter
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AJ Barner
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Keaton Mitchell
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Justice Hill
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Makai Lemon
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Cade Otton
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Colby Parkinson
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Darnell Washington
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Bam Knight
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Jauan Jennings
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Samaje Perine
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Treylon Burks
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Darren Waller
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Jadarian Price
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Ryan Flournoy
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Quentin Johnston
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Mark Andrews
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Elijah Mitchell
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Mason Taylor
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Ty Johnson
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Omarion Hampton
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Elic Ayomanor
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Khalil Shakir
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Chris Bell
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Tyler Higbee
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Jahan Dotson
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Mike Gesicki
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Rashod Bateman
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Malik Washington
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Ted Hurst
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RJ Harvey
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Eli Raridon
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Courtland Sutton
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Savion Williams
Zach Charbonnet
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Braelon Allen
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Kalif Raymond
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Evan Engram
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Kendrick Bourne
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Corey Kiner
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Pat Freiermuth
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Jalen Brooks
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Kyle Williams
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Jaylen Waddle
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Efton Chism III
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Konata Mumpfield
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Bijan Robinson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Kenneth Walker III
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Kyren Williams
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Javonte Williams
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Derrick Henry
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James Cook III
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Jonathan Taylor
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jaylen Warren
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Josh Jacobs
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Bucky Irving
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D'Andre Swift
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Ashton Jeanty
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Jordan Mason
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Chase Brown
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Rachaad White
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Saquon Barkley
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Tony Pollard
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Jeremiyah Love
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Matthew Golden

Remains a Non-Participant in Practice on Tuesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Sergio de Larrea

Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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