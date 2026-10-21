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Is Tank Dell Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

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Tank Dell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Is Tank Dell out for the season? When is Tank Dell coming back? The latest Tank Dell injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?
Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tank Dell's long wait is finally nearing an end. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that the wide receiver will return against the New York Giants in Week 7, nearly 22 months after a devastating knee injury interrupted his career.

The announcement changes the question for fantasy managers. Dell is no longer just a distant injured-reserve stash, but getting back on the field doesn't mean he'll immediately reclaim his old workload.

Houston has added Marvin Harrison Jr. since Dell last played and has watched Jaylin Noel emerge as a big-play contributor. How the Texans handle their crowded receiver group could matter as much as Dell's health.

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Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?

No. Ryans confirmed October 19 that Houston intends to play Dell at home against the Giants on Sunday, October 25. It's the clearest return commitment yet.

Dell's last appearance was December 21, 2024, against Kansas City. While making a touchdown catch, he dislocated his left kneecap and tore his ACL, MCL, and LCL, with additional meniscus damage.

The damage was severe enough to keep him out for the rest of that season and all of 2025. Houston began 2026 without him available for games. His recovery progressed enough for the club to open a 21-day practice window on October 7.

According to the team's injury report, he participated fully in the first two practices of Week 6 but didn't travel to London for the matchup with Jacksonville.

That absence made Monday's announcement especially significant. Ryans praised the speed Dell has shown in practice and said the receiver has challenged Houston's defensive backs over the past two weeks.

Still, the coach explicitly avoided setting expectations for Dell's first game back and stressed the importance of simply getting him onto the field. There's no confirmed snap count or target projection. Dell could dress for Week 7 and have a limited role while the Texans evaluate his conditioning and comfort with contact. Houston's Week 8 bye then gives the team a chance to review his first outing before visiting the Chargers in Week 9.

 

Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook

Before the knee injury, Dell had already shown he could produce alongside C.J. Stroud.

He totaled 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie in 2023, then 51 receptions for 667 yards and three scores across 14 games in 2024. His ability to create explosive plays made him much more than a complementary name on the depth chart.

The 2026 receiving corps is considerably different, though. Nico Collins remains an established top option, while Noel put up four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 victory over Jacksonville.

Harrison, acquired from Arizona, caught three of four targets for 34 yards while running only eight routes in his Texans debut. His early involvement gives Dell another competitor for opportunities.

Those developments mean Dell isn't returning to a vacant starting role. Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson are also competing for snaps.

Offensive coordinator Nick Caley can use multiple personnel packages, but Dell still needs to establish where he fits in that rotation. Stroud attempted 34 passes in London, and Noel's 107-yard game came on only four targets.

Dell can make the offense more dangerous without immediately earning enough weekly opportunities to satisfy PPR managers. For Week 7, Dell belongs on fantasy benches, not in starting lineups.

He's worth stashing in deeper PPR leagues, especially for managers who can carry him through Houston's Week 8 bye. In shallower formats, receivers already earning regular targets may be more useful. Dynasty managers have stronger reason to stay patient. Sunday's game should offer the first meaningful evidence of how many routes Houston is comfortable giving him.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start ... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Marvin Harrison Jr., Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Marvin Harrison Jr., Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell compared to others:

Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Holani
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Royals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ted Hurst
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kaelon Black
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Troy Franklin
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kyle Williams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cody White
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jacob Cowing
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Eli Raridon
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Noah Fant
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Zachariah Branch
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Bell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Efton Chism III
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Bam Knight
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tez Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Evan Engram
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Puka Nacua
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Zay Flowers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Christian Watson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Nico Collins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Olave
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Drake London
Jaylin Noel
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jaylin Noel
vs
Darnell Washington
Jaylin Noel
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jaylin Noel
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylin Noel
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jaylin Noel
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylin Noel
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylin Noel
vs
Cade Otton
Jaylin Noel
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jaylin Noel
vs
Darren Waller
Jaylin Noel
vs
Malachi Fields
Jaylin Noel
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylin Noel
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylin Noel
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylin Noel
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaylin Noel
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jaylin Noel
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Jaylin Noel
vs
George Holani
Jaylin Noel
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylin Noel
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylin Noel
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylin Noel
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylin Noel
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylin Noel
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylin Noel
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylin Noel
vs
Drake London

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