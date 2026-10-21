Is Tank Dell Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

Is Tank Dell out for the season? When is Tank Dell coming back? The latest Tank Dell injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.
Tank Dell's long wait is finally nearing an end. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that the wide receiver will return against the New York Giants in Week 7, nearly 22 months after a devastating knee injury interrupted his career.
The announcement changes the question for fantasy managers. Dell is no longer just a distant injured-reserve stash, but getting back on the field doesn't mean he'll immediately reclaim his old workload.
Houston has added Marvin Harrison Jr. since Dell last played and has watched Jaylin Noel emerge as a big-play contributor. How the Texans handle their crowded receiver group could matter as much as Dell's health.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is Tank Dell Out for the 2026 Season?
No. Ryans confirmed October 19 that Houston intends to play Dell at home against the Giants on Sunday, October 25. It's the clearest return commitment yet.
Dell's last appearance was December 21, 2024, against Kansas City. While making a touchdown catch, he dislocated his left kneecap and tore his ACL, MCL, and LCL, with additional meniscus damage.
The damage was severe enough to keep him out for the rest of that season and all of 2025. Houston began 2026 without him available for games. His recovery progressed enough for the club to open a 21-day practice window on October 7.
According to the team's injury report, he participated fully in the first two practices of Week 6 but didn't travel to London for the matchup with Jacksonville.
That absence made Monday's announcement especially significant. Ryans praised the speed Dell has shown in practice and said the receiver has challenged Houston's defensive backs over the past two weeks.
Still, the coach explicitly avoided setting expectations for Dell's first game back and stressed the importance of simply getting him onto the field. There's no confirmed snap count or target projection. Dell could dress for Week 7 and have a limited role while the Texans evaluate his conditioning and comfort with contact. Houston's Week 8 bye then gives the team a chance to review his first outing before visiting the Chargers in Week 9.
Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook
Before the knee injury, Dell had already shown he could produce alongside C.J. Stroud.
He totaled 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie in 2023, then 51 receptions for 667 yards and three scores across 14 games in 2024. His ability to create explosive plays made him much more than a complementary name on the depth chart.
This throw and catch to set up the game-winning touchdown.
CJ Stroud 🤝 Tank Dell pic.twitter.com/58yhquLlHE
NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023
The 2026 receiving corps is considerably different, though. Nico Collins remains an established top option, while Noel put up four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 victory over Jacksonville.
Harrison, acquired from Arizona, caught three of four targets for 34 yards while running only eight routes in his Texans debut. His early involvement gives Dell another competitor for opportunities.
Jaylin Noel sold this route so well 😮💨
HOUvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qCpVInbmD1
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Those developments mean Dell isn't returning to a vacant starting role. Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson are also competing for snaps.
Offensive coordinator Nick Caley can use multiple personnel packages, but Dell still needs to establish where he fits in that rotation. Stroud attempted 34 passes in London, and Noel's 107-yard game came on only four targets.
Dell can make the offense more dangerous without immediately earning enough weekly opportunities to satisfy PPR managers. For Week 7, Dell belongs on fantasy benches, not in starting lineups.
He's worth stashing in deeper PPR leagues, especially for managers who can carry him through Houston's Week 8 bye. In shallower formats, receivers already earning regular targets may be more useful. Dynasty managers have stronger reason to stay patient. Sunday's game should offer the first meaningful evidence of how many routes Houston is comfortable giving him.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start ... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Marvin Harrison Jr., Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Marvin Harrison Jr., Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell compared to others:
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