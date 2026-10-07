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Is Jonah Coleman The Starting Running Back For The Broncos When He Returns? (Week 5 Update)

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

Will Jonah Coleman start for the Denver Broncos when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Jonah Coleman return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 5.

In This Article hide
Will Jonah Coleman Start For The Denver Broncos When He Returns?
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) carried the ball 10 times for 48 yards, scored a rushing touchdown, and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in the only game he played significant action in this season, Week 2.

Unfortunately, he injured his ankle in that game and was subsequently placed on short-term injured reserve. He'll be eligible to return to game action in Week 7 at the earliest. He was deemed a fantasy football sleeper by many in the community for his impressive college tape.

He joined a team with two other RBs that got significant volume in 2025, though. Running back J.K. Dobbins served as the starter and primary rusher while RJ Harvey, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, was active as a pass-catcher. So will Coleman be the starter when he returns to action?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Will Jonah Coleman Start For The Denver Broncos When He Returns?

It's almost certain that this won't happen. Dobbins still has a grip on the primary runner role, and has rushed the ball 28 times in his past two games. Additionally, Harvey was in the mix with seven rushes for 25 yards and 10 receptions for 68 yards.

Harvey is clearly the better fantasy option right now due to his receiving role, and Dobbins has been on the decline for some time. There's at least a chance that Coleman could challenge for more of a rushing role as the season goes on.

Dobbins has been fine as a rusher. The blocking and run schemes haven't been elite, but he's not shown much juice. He's just 27 years old, so age shouldn't be a huge factor here, but he has had numerous devastating, season-ending injuries in his past, and those could catch up with him sooner rather than later.

He still plays with good vision and anticipation, but doesn't have the big-play ability he flashed earlier in his career. That's where Coleman could make a difference. But he'll need to first recover fully from his injury, and high-ankle sprains can hold players back for the rest of the season, even after they return to full practice.

 

Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook

Coleman is probably set to be more of a slow burn for dynasty fantasy football managers. He's got plenty of competition in this backfield, and the Broncos still seem to want both Dobbins and Harvey to play big roles. In Week 1, Coleman saw just six percent of his team's offensive snaps and failed to record a single touch.

Meanwhile, the RB1 and RB2 saw a combined 15 touches in a crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver hardly wanted Coleman on the field. It's normal to expect rookies to need time to acclimate to playing in the NFL, their first pro-style offense, and the speed of the game, which is significantly faster than it is in college.

As is the case with most rookie RBs that aren't selected early in the first round of the NFL Draft, Coleman will have to earn his role in this backfield as the season goes on. Year 1 may simply be an audition for him, with his film being taken into consideration as to whether the team will retain Dobbins' services.

The RB1 has an out in his contract whereby Denver could cut him and suffer only $2 million in dead cap. A Coleman and Harvey backfield for 2027 and beyond could be the plan here, in which case Denver will likely continue to feed Dobbins this season and let Coleman develop into the starter they want him to be.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start for Week 5?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Quinshon Judkins, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Quinshon Judkins, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Quinshon Judkins, Ollie Gordon II, Rico Dowdle compared to others:

J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keon Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Gesicki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Jefferson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Will Shipley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Najee Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Austin Ekeler
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Wright
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Tee Higgins
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jameson Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Evans
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Justin Jefferson
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
George Pickens
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Garrett Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian Watson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Parker Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Keon Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Nabers
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Davante Adams
RJ Harvey
vs
DJ Moore
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Brock Bowers
RJ Harvey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Olave
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Will Shipley
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaleb Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Kimani Vidal
RJ Harvey
vs
Najee Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Austin Ekeler
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Wright
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaelon Black
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Raheim Sanders
RJ Harvey
vs
Sione Vaki
RJ Harvey
vs
Ty Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Davante Adams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Braelon Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Bowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Olave
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake London
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Nico Collins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mark Andrews
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trey McBride
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Will Shipley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justice Hill
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Najee Harris
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Austin Ekeler
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kendre Miller
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Wright
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaelon Black
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Raheim Sanders
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sione Vaki
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ty Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dameon Pierce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Goodson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Downs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
RJ Harvey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Evans
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
David Montgomery
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian Watson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Parker Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Woody Marks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rome Odunze
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Nabers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mark Andrews
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Davante Adams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Bowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Olave
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keon Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Drake London
Ollie Gordon II
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Nico Collins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DJ Moore
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Samaje Perine
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Blake Corum
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Will Shipley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justice Hill
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Najee Harris
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Austin Ekeler
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendre Miller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Wright
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Raheim Sanders
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sione Vaki
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ty Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
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vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alvin Kamara
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Tyler Warren
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J.K. Dobbins
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Jordan Addison
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RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
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Denzel Boston
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Stefon Diggs
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Braelon Allen
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Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
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Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rico Dowdle
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rico Dowdle
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Isaiah Likely
Rico Dowdle
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Tucker Kraft
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Tee Higgins
Rico Dowdle
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
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Josh Downs
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Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
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Luther Burden III
Rico Dowdle
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Juwan Johnson
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Jameson Williams
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Malik Washington
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Jaylen Waddle
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Woody Marks
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Quinshon Judkins
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Devaughn Vele
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rome Odunze
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George Kittle
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Mark Andrews
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DK Metcalf
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Emeka Egbuka
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Kyle Monangai
Rico Dowdle
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Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
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Emanuel Wilson
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
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Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
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Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
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Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
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Keon Coleman
Rico Dowdle
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Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
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Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
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Matthew Golden
Rico Dowdle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
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DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
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Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
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Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
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David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Pickens
Rico Dowdle
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Tyler Higbee
Rico Dowdle
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Garrett Wilson
Rico Dowdle
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Tre Tucker
Rico Dowdle
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Christian Watson
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KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
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Parker Washington
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
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Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
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Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
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Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
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Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
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Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
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Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
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Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
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James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
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Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
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Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
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Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
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Kenneth Gainwell
Rico Dowdle
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Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
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Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
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Will Shipley
Rico Dowdle
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justice Hill
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rico Dowdle
vs
Najee Harris
Rico Dowdle
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Austin Ekeler
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Raheim Sanders

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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