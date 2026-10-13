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Is Jadarian Price Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

Is Jadarian Price out for the season? When is Jadarian Price coming back? The latest Jadarian Price injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jadarian Price Out for the 2026 Season?
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Unfortunately, with five weeks now complete in the 2026 NFL season, many players are dealing with injuries, and several of those players currently find themselves on the injured reserve list.

One notable player who is on short-term IR is Jadarian Price (chest), a rookie running back and starter for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks selected Price out of Notre Dame with the final selection of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 32 overall).

Price is dealing with a chest injury and has already missed multiple games. Will he return at some point this season? What should fantasy managers do with Price? Let’s take a closer look.

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Is Jadarian Price Out for the 2026 Season?

Price started the first three games of the 2026 season for the Seahawks. However, leading up to Seattle's Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, the rookie aggravated a chest injury that he was dealing with previously.

Price originally suffered the chest injury in a Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he was able to play through it in a Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders.

During practice for Week 4, Price was a limited participant on Wednesday, but was not able to practice on Thursday or Friday of that week after the chest issue resurfaced. It was clear that things were not trending in the right direction for Price, and he was ruled out ahead of the game against the Chargers. On Oct. 3, the Seahawks decided to place Price on injured reserve.

Once Price was placed on short-term IR, he had to miss at least four games. Price has already missed Seattle's Week 4 win over the Chargers and the close Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. At a minimum, he will also be unavailable for a Week 6 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football and a Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The earliest possible return for Price is on Nov. 2 for a Week 8 tilt against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The first step for Price is getting cleared to return to practice. Once that happens, the Seahawks will have 21 days to activate him before he would be placed on season-ending IR.

To answer the question of whether or not Price is out for the 2026 season: no, that is not the expectation. Expect Price to return in Week 8 or later.

 

Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook

Through his first three NFL games, Price recorded 28 rushes for 119 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four receptions for 21 yards. Price has had ball security issues, as he lost two fumbles in 32 total touches.

As mentioned, Price started each of the three games he played in as a rookie. He has played 67 total offensive snaps for the Seahawks thus far. He has forced nine total missed tackles in the ground game and passing game combined.

However, Price has been inefficient. According to SumerSports, Price has an EPA per rush of minus-0.53 and a total EPA of minus-14.79, which ranks 98th out of 100 qualifying running backs.

Price will also have competition when he returns to action. Emanuel Wilson has taken over as Seattle's de facto No. 1 running back with Price out. Wilson has played 129 offensive snaps. He leads the Seahawks with 73 rushes for 251 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding another touchdown in the passing game.

George Holani has played 113 offensive snaps. He has tallied 26 carries for 77 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and 11 catches for 76 yards. However, perhaps the biggest threat to Price's starting role is Zach Charbonnet, who remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Charbonnet tore his ACL in January, but returned to practice ahead of Seattle's Week 4 game. He is yet to be activated to the 53-man roster, and with a short week ahead for Thursday Night Football in Denver, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald didn't sound optimistic that Charbonnet will play in Week 6. Still, expect Charbonnet to be back in action before Price is eligible to return.

Price will absolutely be involved in Seattle's offense once he is healthy. He should most definitely be stashed on your IR spot or bench. But Price's exact workload upon his return is unclear with others competing for touches.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Josh Downs, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Downs, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Josh Downs, Emanuel Wilson, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey compared to others:

Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Germie Bernard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Ladd McConkey
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Brenton Strange
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Germie Bernard
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry

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