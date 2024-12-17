The first round of the fantasy football playoffs is now behind us (in most leagues), and it was a brutal week in terms of injuries. We didn't have many injuries in Week 14, but Week 15 was as bad as some of the early-week seasons when it came to injuries to fantasy-relevant players.
This just goes to show how unpredictable the fantasy football playoffs can be. Seeing which players are dealing with injuries and which ones aren't quite at 100% yet will go a long way if you're looking to win your fantasy leagues.
Without further ado, let's look at some injuries to watch and consider heading into Week 16. Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football player news page, or download the free RotoBaller fantasy football mobile app with push notification alerts to stay notified.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes was starting to look like his old self again before Week 15. From DeAndre Hopkins' Chiefs debut in Week 8 to Week 14, Mahomes threw 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions with a 98.4 passer rating.
Carson Wentz replaces Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs holding a 14-point lead with 5+ minutes to play. pic.twitter.com/ICJUBLaU8o
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024
And then, Mahomes had a poor performance in Week 15 against the Browns. Despite averaging a putrid 4.2 yards per attempt, Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory but hurt his ankle in the process.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later confirmed that Mahomes had suffered a mild high-ankle sprain. One could argue that Mahomes has never truly recovered from the two high ankle sprains he suffered against the Jaguars and Eagles in the 2022 playoffs.
Mahomes has a history of playing through this injury, but with the Chiefs playing twice in the next ten days, Carson Wentz could start a game or two for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Many fans wrote Alvin Kamara off before the 2024 season and considered him to be "washed up", but Kamara is having one of the best years of his career. He currently has 950 rushing yards, the highest single-season mark of his eight-year career.
Unfortunately, Kamara's quest for his first season with 1000+ rushing yards hit a major roadblock in Week 15. After scoring a beautiful receiving touchdown in the third quarter, Kamara got hurt in the fourth and didn't return to the game.
After the game, it was reported that he had suffered a groin injury and underwent an MRI. He is currently considered day-to-day, but that could change as he undergoes further testing.
Kendre Miller and former fantasy football superstar Jamaal Williams will compete for touches if Kamara misses time.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith hasn't played up to his 2022 standards in recent weeks, throwing for just 212.6 yards per game and three touchdowns in his last five games. To make things worse, he performed poorly and got hurt during Seattle's Week 15 loss to Green Bay.
Smith injured his knee, but "seemed optimistic" per head coach Mike Macdonald on Monday. According to his test results, Smith's knee is structurally intact, and he could play in Week 16. If he can't, look for Sam Howell to take his place.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
Even though Jaylen Waddle hasn't missed a game due to injury so far in 2024, his season has been derailed due to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injuries and the offense's overall lack of consistency. Waddle and Tagovailoa are still a great duo when they're on the field, but it looks like they'll have to be separated once again.
A positive Jaylen Waddle update… https://t.co/MasXWKgL9s
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2024
Waddle failed to record a catch against the Texans before suffering a knee injury that forced him to exit the game. Head coach Mike McDaniel later said Waddle's injury was "not surgery-related", and while this is great news for him long-term, it's starting to look like he might miss at least one game.
If he does, look for Malik Washington to build upon his 52-yard performance in Week 15.
Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders
Few people expected the 34-year-old Zach Ertz to play well in Washington after a disappointing spell in Arizona, but the former Super Bowl champion has shown his class and is currently the Commanders' second-leading receiver.
Zach Ertz said 👋🏈
📺: #WASvsNO on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/xAow4zbBJ6
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
He showed that he still "got it" after making an amazing one-handed catch against the Saints in Week 15, but he sadly got concussed during the play.
Most players will usually miss a week in concussion protocol after getting concussed, so expect John Bates or Ben Sinnott to play in Ertz's place.
David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
The Knuckles to Jahmyr Gibbs' Sonic, David Montgomery powered his way to 12 touchdowns in just 14 games this year, but his 2024 season was abruptly cut short in Week 15.
During the Lions' shootout against the Bills, Montgomery tore his MCL and will be out for the rest of the season. Gibbs will likely receive a workhorse load to end the season, and his numbers will improve even more.
Xavier Legette, WR, Carolina Panthers
Xavier Legette has looked solid ever since Bryce Young's return to the starting lineup. From Week 8 to Week 14, Legette caught 21 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately for Panthers fans, Legette suffered an injury in Week 15.
According to ESPN's David Newton, Panthers HC Dave Canales said Legette will be week-to-week for the rest of the season due to a groin injury.
Canales also added that he didn't expect Legette to return in Week 16. Fellow rookie Jalen Coker has a chance to continue his hot streak in Legette's absence.
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb finally returned to the field in Week 7 after over a year on the sidelines, but he never really got going due to the terrible roster around him. In what could be his final game for the Browns, Chubb broke his foot in Week 15 against the Chiefs.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says RB Nick Chubb suffered a broken foot vs. Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/bJS47VQiWy
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
Chubb will miss the rest of the season, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he doesn't think Chubb will require surgery. Either way, the team expects him to make a full recovery before he hits free agency this summer.
Jerome Ford has been steady ever since Chubb's first extended absence in 2023 and could become a potential fantasy football league winner.
Marquise Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in the offseason to help Patrick Mahomes return to his MVP form, but Brown suffered an injury during the preseason and wasn't expected to play in the 2024 regular season.
But now, the roles have been reversed. While Mahomes is currently hurt, Brown could return to the field in the coming days, as the Chiefs opened his practice window on Friday.
He was a limited practice participant but was ultimately ruled out against the Browns. Unfortunately, it's hard to trust Brown in the fantasy playoffs with Carson Wentz throwing him the football.
