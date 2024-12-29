X
Falcons vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels, Bijan Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Drake London, and more

2 weeks ago by
Brian Robinson Jr. - Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
With fantasy managers battling for league championships, we have an excellent matchup for Sunday Night Football between two teams who are capable of providing offensive fireworks. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are set to square off in a Week 17 primetime matchup.

This contest holds serious playoff ramifications, as both the Falcons and Commanders are battling for an NFC postseason berth. Atlanta will stay with rookie Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, while Washington will continue to pin their hopes on Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jayden Daniels.

We'll be bringing you Sunday Night Football analysis all year long, focusing on who to definitely start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this awesome Sunday Night matchup. You can also read all Week 17 Matchups for the entire slate. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders - 8:20 pm ET

Spread: Commanders -3.5

Total: 46.5

 

Matchups We Love:

QB Jayden Daniels 

Jayden Daniels will remain a strong QB1 option in a great matchup against the Falcons on Sunday night. Atlanta has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season while allowing over 20 fantasy points to three different quarterbacks over the past six games. Given Daniels' rushing upside as well, he should be started in most scenarios this weekend.

RB Bijan Robinson 

Bijan Robinson will continue to be a strong RB1 play in Week 17 against the Commanders. Washington is allowing over 4.9 yards per carry to opposing running backs this season and the fifth-most rush yards to the position. So, Robinson needs to be in all lineups this week. He has scored over 20 PPR fantasy points in three of the past four games.

WR Terry McLaurin 

Terry McLaurin has been one of the best value picks from fantasy drafts this season. He is currently the WR5 in PPR formats and should continue to be a strong WR1 play in Week 17 against the Falcons. Atlanta has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, and McLaurin should have his way against cornerback A.J. Terrell in this game. Terrell ranks 95th in man success rate in 2024.

 

Matchups We Hate:

None

 

Other Matchups:

QB Michael Penix Jr. 

Michael Penix Jr. made his first career start last week, but he wasn't much of a fantasy option. Penix scored just 7.4 fantasy points against the Giants. So, the rookie will be a low-end QB2 play in Week 17 against the Commanders. Washington has allowed just three top-12 fantasy quarterback finishes since Week 7.

RB Brian Robinson Jr. 

Brian Robinson Jr. had a disappointing fantasy game last week, scoring only 2.1 PPR fantasy points. But expect the young running back to bounce back in Week 17 against the Falcons. Robinson has seen at least 17 touches in three of the past five games, and Atlanta has allowed over 16 PPR fantasy points to a running back in three straight weeks. So, he'll be a solid RB2 play on Sunday.

