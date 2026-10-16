October 16, 2026

Every MLB team's greatest outfielder of all time. Read RotoBaller's power rankings for the top outfielders in MLB history including Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, and more.

The 2026 MLB season is nearing an end as we have almost named a World Series Champion. That said, let's take a stroll down memory lane and try to name the greatest outfielder from each MLB team.

While some MLB teams have very clear choices, others do not have the same illustrious history. Read ahead as we highlight the greatest outfielder of all time for all 30 MLB teams.

Will you agree with our selections here? Let's dive in and see who makes the list.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Luis Gonzalez

Without a doubt, Luis Gonzalez holds the first spot on the list. Gonzalez spent eight of his 19 MLB seasons in the desert. During this stretch, Gonzalez was named to five All-Star teams and won a Silver Slugger during the 2001 campaign. He also finished third in MVP voting during the 2001 campaign. His iconic moment with the club was hitting the walk-off hit in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series.

Athletics

Rickey Henderson

The Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson will hold the next spot on the list. The Athletics legend spent 14 of his 25 MLB campaigns with the club. As an Athletic, Henderson would hold an overall .288/.409/.430 line with an .839 OPS. From 1980 through 1984, Henderson led the sport in stolen bases every season and even tallied over 100 stolen bases in three of those seasons. Henderson was also a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, and a one-time Gold Glove winner.

Atlanta Braves

Hank Aaron

The legendary Hank Aaron represents the Atlanta Braves on this list. Aaron spent 21 of his 23 MLB seasons with the Braves, which were split between Milwaukee and Atlanta. During these legendary seasons, Aaron was named to the All-Star team in each campaign and won a World Series during the 1957 season. He also won a three-time Gold Glove and was awarded the MVP during the 1957 season when he led the sport with 44 round-trippers.

Baltimore Orioles

Frank Robinson

While Frank Robinson did not spend as much time in Baltimore as long-time player Nick Markakis, Robinson's impact in Baltimore was far greater, which earned him a spot on this list. Robinson spent six seasons in Baltimore throughout his 21-year Hall of Fame career. With the Orioles, Robinson launched 179 long balls (most among primary right fielders) and captured the 1966 MVP. He was also a two-time World Series Champion with the Orioles (1966 and 1970).

Boston Red Sox

Ted Williams

While Carl Yastrzemski would hold this spot for most teams, the all-time great will represent the Boston Red Sox on this list. Williams spent his entire 19-year MLB career with the Red Sox and even lost three seasons due to military service. As a Red Sox, Williams was named to 19 All-Star teams, won six Batting Titles, and captured two MVPs. He led the sport in OPS 10 times and WAR six times.

Chicago Cubs

Sammy Sosa

Despite his scandal with performance-enhancing drugs, there is no doubt that Sammy Sosa was the greatest outfielder in Chicago Cubs history. Sosa spent 13 of his 18 seasons with the Cubs. From 1995 through 2002, Sosa was named to the All-Star team in each campaign. Sosa also won the MVP during his legendary 1998 season when he hit 66 home runs and led the sport with 158 RBI. He finished his time with the Cubs, having hit 545 home runs.

A classic Sammy Sosa walk-off home run with the great Harry Caray on the call. pic.twitter.com/Sy4LVk6i1W — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) February 3, 2026

Chicago White Sox

Minnie Minoso

Chicago White Sox legend Minnie Minoso will hold the next spot on this list. Minoso spent 12 of his 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career on the South Side of Chicago. During his tenure with the club, Minoso would accumulate an impressive 41.4 WAR. He was elite in both aspects of the game, earning a spot on the 13 All-Star teams and winning three Gold Gloves. While he never won the MVP, he finished within the top four in voting in three seasons.

Cincinnati Reds

George Foster

While Pete Rose spent time in the outfield, he was also typically deployed in the infield, which is why he will not have a spot on the list. Instead, primary left fielder George Foster will represent the Cincinnati Reds. Foster was a long-time Red, spending 11 of his 18 MLB campaigns in Cincinnati. As a Red, Foster would lead the sport in RBI three times and take home the MVP during the 1977 season. He was also a two-time World Series Champion.

Cleveland Guardians

Tris Speaker

Tris Speaker is regarded as one of the greatest center fielders in league history. Speaker began his Hall of Fame career in Boston before moving to Cleveland, where he would play nine seasons. During his time in Cleveland, Speaker would lead the sport in doubles six times and hits once. During this stretch, he held a cumulative .354/.444/.520 slash line and accumulated an impressive 74.9 total WAR.

Colorado Rockies

Larry Walker

While Carlos Gonzalez has a strong resume in Colorado, especially when looking at his defense, the Hall of Famer Larry Walker will take the next spot on the list. Walker spent 10 of his 17 MLB campaigns in Denver. During this stretch, Walker took home the 1997 MVP and was named to four All-Star teams. During his MVP campaign, Walker led the sport in home runs and OBP. He is the only primary right fielder to have over 1,000 hits in Colorado.

Detroit Tigers

Al Kaline

We have another Hall of Famer representing the Detroit Tigers. Kaline spent all 22 seasons of his legendary career in Detroit. Throughout his tenure, Kaline was named to 18 All-Star teams and won 10 Gold Gloves. He won the 1955 Batting Title when he led the sport with a .340 average. He also won the 1968 World Series with the Tigers and finished within the top three in MVP voting three times in his career.

Houston Astros

Cesar Cedeno

Without a doubt, Cesar Cedeno will represent the Houston Astros on this list. Cedeno is the only primarily center fielder in franchise history to tally over 1,000 career hits with the club. Cedeno spent 12 seasons in Houston and was productive on both sides of the game. In center field, he would win four Gold Gloves. In the batter’s box, he would hold a .289/.351/.454 line during his time as an Astro with a career-high .921 OPS during the 1972 season. He would also be named to four All-Star teams.

Kansas City Royals

Alex Gordon

While Willie Wilson has a more illustrious career with the Royals, he shifted to center field during the back half of his career and finished with nearly double the starts in center than left. Gordon spent all 14 seasons of his MLB career with the Royals. He was an elite defender, winning two Platinum Gloves and eight Gold Gloves. He also won the 2015 World Series and was named to three All-Star teams.

Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Mike Trout will be one of the few modern-day players who will hold a spot on this list. While Trout has been shifted to the corner outfield this season, he spent the vast majority of his legendary career in center field. The future Hall of Famer has taken home three AL MVPs, nine Silver Sluggers, and has been named to 11 All-Star teams. Trout was named Rookie of the Year in 2012 and has also been named the MVP of the All-Star Game twice. In addition, Trout led the sport in WAR in five straight seasons (2012-2016).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Duke Snider

While Willie Davis makes a strong case, the Hall of Famer Duke Snider will represent the Los Angeles Dodgers on this list. Snider spent 16 of his 18 seasons of professional baseball with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers. During his time as a Dodger, Snider was named to eight All-Star teams and won two World Series. While he was never named MVP, Snider came quite close, finishing within the top four in voting in three consecutive seasons.

Miami Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton

Even though many view Giancarlo Stanton as a true DH in today's game, he began his career as a primary right fielder in Miami. Through eight seasons with the Florida/Miami Marlins, the slugger would become the first right fielder in team history to tally over 900 hits with the club. As a Marlin, Stanton would launch 267 home runs, be named to four All-Star teams, and, more importantly, win the 2017 MVP when he led the league with 59 round-trippers.

Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Braun

Ryan Braun spent all 14 seasons of his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers. Braun flashed high power production in the batter's box throughout most of his tenure. In his debut campaign, Braun was named NL Rookie of the Year. From 2008 through 2012, Braun was named to the All-Star team in each campaign and even took home the 2011 NL MVP. During his MVP season, Braun led the sport in SLG and OPS.

Minnesota Twins

Kirby Puckett

The next Hall of Famer that holds a spot on this list is Kirby Puckett. Puckett spent all 12 seasons of his career with the Twins. During his professional career, Puckett was named to 10 All-Star teams, awarded six Gold Gloves, and was awarded six Silver Sluggers. Puckett led the sport in hits four times and claimed the AL Batting Title during the 1989 campaign. He was also a two-time World Series Champion. While he never won an MVP, he finished within the top three in voting three times.

Plays like this are what made Kirby Puckett special. pic.twitter.com/uYMLq5n9BL — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) March 14, 2021

New York Mets

Darryl Strawberry

The power-hitting right fielder will represent the Mets on this list. Strawberry spent eight of his 17 seasons in Queens. Through eight seasons with the Mets, Strawberry would be named to seven All-Star teams and would win two Silver Sluggers. He would waste little time making an impact as he won Rookie of the Year during his debut campaign. He also led the sport in home runs (39) during the 1998 season.

New York Yankees

Babe Ruth

Without a doubt, the legendary Babe Ruth will represent the Bronx Bombers on this list. Through 15 seasons in the Bronx, Ruth would lead the sport in WAR 10 times and in RBI 12 times. Through his time as a Yankee, Ruth would hold an overall .349/.484/.711 slash line with 659 round-trippers.

Philadelphia Phillies

Richie Ashburn

The Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn will represent the Phillies on this list. Ashburn spent the first 12 seasons of his 15 seasons in Philadelphia. During this stretch of his legendary career, Ashburn won the batting title twice (1955, 1958) and led the sport in hits three times. Ashburn was named to five All-Star teams (made his sixth as a Met) and earned top-7 MVP votes twice. He finished his time in Philadelphia, holding a .311/.394/.388 slash line.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Roberto Clemente

The legendary Roberto Clemente will represent the Pittsburgh Pirates on this list. Clemente spent all 18 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Pirates. Throughout his career, Clemente was named to 15 All-Star teams and captured 12 Gold Gloves. He won four Batting Titles, an MVP, and a World Series.

San Diego Padres

Tony Gwynn

Another franchise icon will take a spot on this list. Tony Gwynn spent his entire 20-season Hall of Fame career with the San Diego Padres. Gwynn would be named to 15 All-Star teams, win seven Silver Sluggers, and a Gold Glove. Gwynn was an elite contact hitter, as he won eight Batting Titles and led the sport in total hits eight times.

San Francisco Giants

Willie Mays

One of the greatest players in baseball history will hold the next spot on the list. The great Willie Mays spent 21 of his 23 MLB seasons as a Giant (split between New York and San Francisco). Through these 21 seasons, Mays was named to the All-Star team in all but two seasons. Mays was awarded a remarkable 12 Gold Gloves and was a two-time MVP. He led the sport in WAR 10 of these seasons and was on the 1954 World Series roster.

Seattle Mariners

Ken Griffey Jr.

Another all-time great holds the next spot on the list. Ken Griffey Jr. spent 13 of his 22 Hall of Fame seasons with the Mariners. “The Kid” made the All-Star team in every season following his rookie year as a Mariner. He was awarded 10 Gold Gloves and added seven Silver Sluggers. In addition, Griffey was no stranger to the spotlight as he won the Home Run Derby three times.

St. Louis Cardinals

Stan Musial

Musial spent his entire Hall of Fame career, spanning 22 seasons, with the St. Louis Cardinals. Musial became a franchise icon as he won three World Series Championships and took home three MVPs. Musial was also awarded seven Batting Titles.

Tampa Bay Rays

Kevin Kiermaier

While Kevin Kiermaier was not the most productive hitter during his time in Tampa Bay, his elite defensive play earned him a spot on this list. Through 10 seasons in Tampa Bay, Kiermaier was awarded three Gold Gloves (and a fourth in Toronto). In addition, Kiermaier earned the Platinum Glove during the 2015 season when he posted a career-high 6.9 WAR.

Texas Rangers

Josh Hamilton

Josh Hamilton’s tenure in Texas was brief, but he made a significant impact, which earned him a spot on this list. Through six seasons with the Rangers, Hamilton made the All-Star team five times and took home three Silver Sluggers. During the 2010 season, Hamilton won the AL MVP when he led the sport in WAR (8.7), AVG (.359), and OPS (1.044). He would also lead the sport in RBI (130) during the 2008 campaign.

Toronto Blue Jays

George Bell

Without a doubt, George Bell will hold the next spot on the list. Bell spent nine of his 12 MLB seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He finished his tenure in Toronto with 1,294 hits, which are the most among primary left fielders in franchise history. During the 1987 season, Bell was named MVP after leading the sport with 136 RBI. He was also named to three All-Star teams and claimed three Silver Sluggers.

Washington Nationals

Bryce Harper

Despite spending only seven seasons in D.C., Harper enjoyed a legendary run with the Nationals. The former top prospect would win Rookie of the Year honors during his debut campaign in 2012. He would then win the 2015 NL MVP when he led the sport in OBP, SLG, and OPS. He would be named to six All-Star teams and take home a Silver Slugger before moving to Philadelphia.

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