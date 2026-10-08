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2026 Fantasy Football RB Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit Running Backs

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Kyle Monangai - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

2026 fantasy football RB rankings - Week 5 start, sit running back rankings. Win more with our updated RB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The running back position is always plagued by injuries, and byes take Kenneth Walker III and Chuba Hubbard out of action this week. We're here to be your guide with our Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Where do trending names such as Emanuel Wilson, Bhayshul Tuten, Kyle Monangai, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Rico Dowdle, and Alvin Kamara stand for Week 5? See below to find out.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
1 3 Jonathan Taylor RB 7
1 4 Derrick Henry RB 8
1 5 Kyren Williams RB 9
1 6 Christian McCaffrey RB 10
2 7 Chase Brown RB 11
2 8 James Cook III RB 12
2 9 Javonte Williams RB 14
3 10 Jaylen Warren RB 17
3 11 Ashton Jeanty RB 23
3 12 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 24
3 13 D'Andre Swift RB 25
3 14 Jeremiyah Love RB 27
3 15 David Montgomery RB 31
3 16 Cam Skattebo RB 35
3 17 Bhayshul Tuten RB 36
4 18 Emanuel Wilson RB 37
4 19 Bucky Irving RB 38
4 20 Kyle Monangai RB 39
4 21 Quinshon Judkins RB 44
4 22 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 46
5 23 Ollie Gordon II RB 50
5 24 RJ Harvey RB 53
5 25 TreVeyon Henderson RB 56
5 26 Rico Dowdle RB 58
5 27 Omarion Hampton RB 59
5 28 Tony Pollard RB 61
5 29 J.K. Dobbins RB 63
5 30 Braelon Allen RB 65
5 31 Alvin Kamara RB 68
5 32 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 71
5 33 Tyler Allgeier RB 75
5 34 Woody Marks RB 80
5 35 Keaton Mitchell RB 83
6 36 Kenneth Gainwell RB 98
6 37 Blake Corum RB 101
6 38 Will Shipley RB 102
6 39 MarShawn Lloyd RB 103
6 40 Samaje Perine RB 106
6 41 Kaleb Johnson RB 117
6 42 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 119
6 43 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 124
6 44 Tyjae Spears RB 126
6 45 Justice Hill RB 132
7 46 Najee Harris RB 135
7 47 Kimani Vidal RB 138
7 48 Kendre Miller RB 141
7 49 Austin Ekeler RB 145
7 50 Kaelon Black RB 151
7 51 Mike Washington Jr. RB 153
7 52 Jaylen Wright RB 154
7 53 Raheim Sanders RB 158
7 54 Ty Johnson RB 162
7 55 Dameon Pierce RB 163
7 56 Sione Vaki RB 166
7 57 Tyler Goodson RB 172
7 58 Sean Tucker RB 180
7 59 Tyler Badie RB 185
7 60 Joe Mixon RB 186
8 61 George Holani RB 187
8 62 Seth McGowan RB 192
8 63 Demond Claiborne RB 195
8 64 Kaytron Allen RB 215
8 65 DeeJay Dallas RB 216
8 66 Roschon Johnson RB 218
8 67 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 219
8 68 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 227
8 69 Nicholas Singleton RB 232
8 70 Isaiah Davis RB 234
8 71 Hunter Luepke RB 240
8 72 CJ Donaldson RB 248
8 73 Ray Davis RB 253
8 74 Chris Brooks RB 258
8 75 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 262
9 76 Ameer Abdullah RB 269
9 77 Jaydon Blue RB 270
9 78 Tahj Brooks RB 271
9 79 Corey Kiner RB 274
9 80 Dylan Laube RB 275
9 81 Jordan James RB 276
9 82 Jacob Saylors RB 280
9 83 Alec Ingold RB 282
9 84 Reggie Gilliam RB/TE 283
9 85 Rasheen Ali RB 284
9 86 Julius Chestnut RB 286
9 87 Patrick Ricard RB 299
9 88 Dare Ogunbowale RB 302
9 89 Bam Knight RB 303
9 90 Craig Reynolds RB 304

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Outlooks

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) logged a limited practice session on Wednesday due to a groin issue, per the team's official injury report. Croskey-Merritt recorded 2026 season lows in Week 4 in carries (nine), rushing yards (15), and rushing yards per attempt (1.7). He also had two receptions for 35 yards. Austin Ekeler, who recently signed back with the Commanders, outperformed Croskey-Merritt on the ground on fewer carries with 29 yards on four rushes (7.3 yards per carry).

Ultimately, the Commanders were defeated 30-13 against the Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4. Of note, fellow running back Rachaad White (shoulder) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after missing the game against the Colts in Week 4.

Croskey-Merritt leads the Commanders with 56 rushing attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown, but he has been inefficient with an average of just 2.8 yards per carry. Croskey-Merritt's participation throughout the rest of the practice week will be telling, but he does not appear to be in danger of missing a Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants as of now.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (foot) did not practice Wednesday due to a foot issue, according to the team's official injury report. Of note, Pollard also did not practice last week on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 before logging full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Ultimately, he was active and played 34 offensive snaps in a 24-18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pollard rushed 16 times for 48 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and scored a touchdown against the Ravens, while also adding two receptions for two yards. He is Tennessee's leading rusher with 54 carries for 221 yards and a touchdown. Pollard has also recorded eight receptions for 24 yards. While his status for the rest of the week is worth monitoring moving forward, his absence on Wednesday was most likely precautionary.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has failed to give fantasy managers much value over the last two weeks. Irving has been less effective on the ground lately, but that'll hopefully change in Week 5. The 24-year-old draws a juicy matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense on Thursday.

A defensive unit that has allowed four rushing touchdowns and nearly 100 rushing yards per game through its first four contests. The absence of Baker Mayfield (thumb) could mean that the Bucs try to pound the ball on the ground with Jalon Daniels under center. Irving has seen 15 or more carries in three of the first four games this season. He'll offer RB2 upside for the Thursday Night matchup in Dallas.

Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson assumed the role of the clear workhorse RB1 in his team's offense in Week 4, and rewarded fantasy managers with a 27.0 PPR fantasy point game thanks to a massive volume of touches. He carried the ball 21 times for 81 yards and one touchdown and caught three of his four targets for 29 yards and another score in the game. This level of volume for any RB in a good offense can't be ignored.

While the return of RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) is imminent, he's coming back from an ACL injury, and he may take several weeks to ramp back up to full participation in practice and start meaningfully eating into Wilson's workload. The Seahawks teased the signing of veteran RB Joe Mixon, but opted against it after a physical, meaning Wilson will be set up as the RB1 for the next few weeks.

The impending return of Charbonnet will certainly lower Wilson's fantasy trade value, meaning he can be had for much cheaper than his scoring upside would suggest, making him a recommended buy-low target for fantasy football ahead of Week 5.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emanuel Wilson, Bhayshul Tuten, Kyle Monangai, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Rico Dowdle, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Emanuel Wilson, Bhayshul Tuten, Kyle Monangai, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Rico Dowdle, Alvin Kamara:

Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Pickens
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Matthew Golden
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Kittle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Bowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Olave
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Downs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake London
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Nico Collins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Braelon Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Will Shipley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Samaje Perine
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mike Evans
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Pickens
Kyle Monangai
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Monangai
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
David Montgomery
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Parker Washington
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian Watson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Davante Adams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Monangai
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Olave
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Drake London
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Nico Collins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyle Monangai
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyle Monangai
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Will Shipley
Kyle Monangai
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyle Monangai
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Romeo Doubs
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Will Shipley
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Nabers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Davante Adams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Braelon Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Bowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Olave
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake London
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Denzel Boston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Will Shipley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tee Higgins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Luther Burden III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jameson Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rico Dowdle
vs
Denzel Boston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Kittle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Matthew Golden
Rico Dowdle
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Woody Marks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Pickens
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Will Shipley
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alvin Kamara
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omarion Hampton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carnell Tate
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tee Higgins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Luther Burden III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keon Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
DJ Moore
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jameson Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
DK Metcalf
Alvin Kamara
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
James Cook III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Alvin Kamara
vs
David Montgomery
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Will Shipley
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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