2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 7 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.
Some trending quarterbacks for the right or wrong reasons include Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Tyler Shough, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix. If you're facing start-sit calls involving these players, we're here to help with our Week 7 fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|1
|2
|Drake Maye
|QB
|1
|3
|Jordan Love
|QB
|2
|4
|Jared Goff
|QB
|2
|5
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2
|6
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|7
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|8
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3
|9
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3
|10
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|11
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|14
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|15
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|16
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|17
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|18
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|19
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|20
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|21
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|5
|22
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|23
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|24
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|6
|25
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|6
|26
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|6
|27
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|28
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|29
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|6
|30
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|6
|31
|Jameis Winston
|QB
Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looked sharp in his return from a hamstring injury last week against the Falcons. He was very efficient, completing 30 of 36 pass attempts for 305 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and zero interceptions.
He didn't run quite as much or as effectively as he did in Week 1, but he was very effective in the pocket. Williams and the Bears are facing the Patriots on Thursday Night Football of Week 7, and the Patriots have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to QBs this season. However, since the game is expected to be a high-scoring contest with plenty of points for both sides, Williams brings a very high ceiling. He is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 7 QB this week, making him a strong start this week in almost all formats.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been playing at an elite level lately, and he will rank as a high-end QB1 for this week's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Maye opened the season with an ugly three-game start, but then he completely turned a corner and produced one of the best three-game stretches in recent NFL history. Over the last three weeks, he has 878 passing yards, 103 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns, and just two interceptions.
Not only is he the undisputed QB1 from Weeks 4-6, but he is also the highest-scoring player in fantasy football during that three-game span, and the race is not particularly close. As long as Maye is playing at a high level, he should be started in 100% of fantasy football leagues. That remains the case for Thursday Night Football against the Bears, who have allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns and the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2026.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (back) said on Wednesday that he is dealing with a sore back, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Love was listed as limited on the injury report estimation on Wednesday, and he said there is no chance that he will miss Sunday's divisional clash in Detroit against the division-rival Lions in Week 7. Love's top receivers, Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder), were also listed as limited on Wednesday, so Green Bay's top playmakers should be watched closely as the week concludes.
The 27-year-old Love has gone on a heater of late and is trending up (despite his back injury) going into Week 7 in an excellent matchup against the Lions' porous defense. Love currently sits as the QB7 overall in fantasy points with 1,684 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions in six games so far this year, adding just 10 rushing yards and one rushing score on the ground. As long as he is active this weekend, Love should be considered a top-five fantasy signal-caller for the week in Detroit.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, his first since dislocating his right thumb against Minnesota in Week 3. Head coach Todd Bowles was encouraged by the veteran's performance and noted that his throwing improved as the session went on.
Mayfield wore a glove on his injured throwing hand and said he felt comfortable with it, although the coaching staff still needs to see how his thumb responds to the increased activity. Rookie Jalon Daniels has started three consecutive games in Mayfield's absence, going 1-2 while struggling with turnovers and passing efficiency. Bowles hopes to decide on Sunday's starter against Carolina by Friday, which makes Mayfield's full participation an important development without guaranteeing his return to the lineup.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Tyler Shough, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Tyler Shough, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.