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2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 7 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

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Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 7 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 7.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Some trending quarterbacks for the right or wrong reasons include Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Tyler Shough, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix. If you're facing start-sit calls involving these players, we're here to help with our Week 7 fantasy football rankings for 2026.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Brock Purdy QB
1 2 Drake Maye QB
1 3 Jordan Love QB
2 4 Jared Goff QB
2 5 Lamar Jackson QB
2 6 Joe Burrow QB
2 7 Caleb Williams QB
3 8 Bryce Young QB
3 9 C.J. Stroud QB
3 10 Matthew Stafford QB
3 11 Dak Prescott QB
3 12 Kirk Cousins QB
4 13 Kyler Murray QB
4 14 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 15 Tyler Shough QB
4 16 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 17 Baker Mayfield QB
5 18 Bo Nix QB
5 19 Geno Smith QB
5 20 Deshaun Watson QB
5 21 Tanner McKee QB
5 22 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 23 Malik Willis QB
5 24 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 25 Sam Darnold QB
6 26 J.J. McCarthy QB
6 27 Cam Ward QB
6 28 Daniel Jones QB
6 29 Jalon Daniels QB
6 30 Tyler Huntley QB
6 31 Jameis Winston QB

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looked sharp in his return from a hamstring injury last week against the Falcons. He was very efficient, completing 30 of 36 pass attempts for 305 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and zero interceptions.

He didn't run quite as much or as effectively as he did in Week 1, but he was very effective in the pocket. Williams and the Bears are facing the Patriots on Thursday Night Football of Week 7, and the Patriots have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to QBs this season. However, since the game is expected to be a high-scoring contest with plenty of points for both sides, Williams brings a very high ceiling. He is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 7 QB this week, making him a strong start this week in almost all formats.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been playing at an elite level lately, and he will rank as a high-end QB1 for this week's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Maye opened the season with an ugly three-game start, but then he completely turned a corner and produced one of the best three-game stretches in recent NFL history. Over the last three weeks, he has 878 passing yards, 103 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Not only is he the undisputed QB1 from Weeks 4-6, but he is also the highest-scoring player in fantasy football during that three-game span, and the race is not particularly close. As long as Maye is playing at a high level, he should be started in 100% of fantasy football leagues. That remains the case for Thursday Night Football against the Bears, who have allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns and the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2026.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (back) said on Wednesday that he is dealing with a sore back, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Love was listed as limited on the injury report estimation on Wednesday, and he said there is no chance that he will miss Sunday's divisional clash in Detroit against the division-rival Lions in Week 7. Love's top receivers, Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder), were also listed as limited on Wednesday, so Green Bay's top playmakers should be watched closely as the week concludes.

The 27-year-old Love has gone on a heater of late and is trending up (despite his back injury) going into Week 7 in an excellent matchup against the Lions' porous defense. Love currently sits as the QB7 overall in fantasy points with 1,684 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions in six games so far this year, adding just 10 rushing yards and one rushing score on the ground. As long as he is active this weekend, Love should be considered a top-five fantasy signal-caller for the week in Detroit.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, his first since dislocating his right thumb against Minnesota in Week 3. Head coach Todd Bowles was encouraged by the veteran's performance and noted that his throwing improved as the session went on.

Mayfield wore a glove on his injured throwing hand and said he felt comfortable with it, although the coaching staff still needs to see how his thumb responds to the increased activity. Rookie Jalon Daniels has started three consecutive games in Mayfield's absence, going 1-2 while struggling with turnovers and passing efficiency. Bowles hopes to decide on Sunday's starter against Carolina by Friday, which makes Mayfield's full participation an important development without guaranteeing his return to the lineup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who To Start?
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Tyler Shough, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Matthew Stafford, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Tyler Shough, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix:

Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Deshaun Watson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tanner McKee
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Sam Darnold
Matthew Stafford
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalon Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Huntley
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jameis Winston
Bryce Young
vs
Caleb Williams
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Tanner McKee
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Sam Darnold
Bryce Young
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bryce Young
vs
Jameis Winston
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Caleb Williams
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Lamar Jackson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baker Mayfield
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tanner McKee
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
vs
J.J. McCarthy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalon Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Huntley
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jameis Winston
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Shough
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Geno Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Tanner McKee
Dak Prescott
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Malik Willis
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Sam Darnold
Dak Prescott
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Dak Prescott
vs
Cam Ward
Dak Prescott
vs
Daniel Jones
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalon Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Huntley
Dak Prescott
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Tanner McKee
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tyler Shough
vs
Jameis Winston
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Dak Prescott
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Matthew Stafford
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Bryce Young
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Caleb Williams
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tanner McKee
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Joe Burrow
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Malik Willis
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jared Goff
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Drake Maye
Aaron Rodgers
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Brock Purdy
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Cam Ward
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Tanner McKee
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 7 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 7
Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 7 Targets and Avoids
Survivor Pool Picks: Week 7 Targets, Avoids


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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play Week 7
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Houston Texans

Tank Dell Practicing in Full on Wednesday
Denver Broncos

Jonah Coleman Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Green Bay Packers

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
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