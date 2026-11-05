When Is Romeo Doubs Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Romeo Doubs coming back? Will Romeo Doubs play again this season? Read about Romeo Doubs's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Romeo Doubs was never a fixture in your fantasy lineup during his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but he did provide a steady floor with some upside as a streaming option.
His fantasy production was expected to get a boost after signing a big contract with the New England Patriots this offseason. Doubs wouldn’t ascend to the WR1 role (that was occupied by veteran A.J. Brown), but he had a chance to carve out a larger role surrounded by less talented pass-catching options.
There were some good moments for Doubs to start the season, but he ultimately suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on the injured reserve. When will Doubs return? Can he be trusted in fantasy? Let’s dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Romeo Doubs Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Doubs hit free agency after four successful seasons with the Green Bay Packers, averaging 80 targets, 50.5 receptions, 606 receiving yards, and 5.3 touchdowns per season. Doubs was never the most talented player in the Packers’ pass-catching group, but consistently found himself at the top of the team’s receiving production.
Doubs elected to sign a four-year, $68 million contract with the New England Patriots to bolster their pass-catching talent around Drake Maye. Doubs was providing steady, but inconsistent play (and fantasy production) over the first six weeks of the season before a shoulder injury landed him on the injured reserve after Week 6.
Doubs is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 12, and the team does not expect his absence to go beyond that at this time.
News story: WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder) placed on IR, won't return until after the bye week at the earliest.
https://t.co/zeYg42SOhL
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 19, 2026
Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Outlook
Doubs signed with the Patriots to give Drake Maye a reliable route runner with strong hands. Doubs was also expected to benefit from operating as the team’s WR2 after New England swung a major trade for disgruntled Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.
An injury to Brown quickly elevated Doubs’s importance in the passing attack. Over the first six weeks, Doubs ranked second on the team in targets (23) and fourth in receptions (14), but led the team in receiving yards (261) and touchdowns (3). His WR43 finish in PPR points per game (9.7) was unremarkable, but he had three double-digit scoring weeks, including a WR8 finish in Week 4 (23.8 points).
42-yard touchdown from Maye to Doubs!
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tKpDzX136o
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Right now, it’s uncertain what the Patriots’ passing attack will look like when Doubs returns. Brown is struggling through a nagging knee injury, missing Week 8 with the potential to be out longer. New England has been linked to wide receivers on the trade block to bolster a wide receiver group headlined by unremarkable talents like DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism, Kyle Williams, and Mack Hollins.
If the Patriots can’t swing a deal, Doubs may be walking into the WR1 role depending on Brown’s health. However, if Brown’s knee gets healthy and the team swings a trade, he may continue to struggle to provide much fantasy production, outside of touchdowns, in 2026.
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, A.J. Brown. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
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Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
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