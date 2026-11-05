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When Is Romeo Doubs Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Romeo Doubs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL, Injury News

When is Romeo Doubs coming back? Will Romeo Doubs play again this season? Read about Romeo Doubs's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Romeo Doubs was never a fixture in your fantasy lineup during his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but he did provide a steady floor with some upside as a streaming option.

His fantasy production was expected to get a boost after signing a big contract with the New England Patriots this offseason. Doubs wouldn’t ascend to the WR1 role (that was occupied by veteran A.J. Brown), but he had a chance to carve out a larger role surrounded by less talented pass-catching options.

There were some good moments for Doubs to start the season, but he ultimately suffered a shoulder injury that landed him on the injured reserve. When will Doubs return? Can he be trusted in fantasy? Let’s dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Romeo Doubs Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Doubs hit free agency after four successful seasons with the Green Bay Packers, averaging 80 targets, 50.5 receptions, 606 receiving yards, and 5.3 touchdowns per season. Doubs was never the most talented player in the Packers’ pass-catching group, but consistently found himself at the top of the team’s receiving production.

Doubs elected to sign a four-year, $68 million contract with the New England Patriots to bolster their pass-catching talent around Drake Maye. Doubs was providing steady, but inconsistent play (and fantasy production) over the first six weeks of the season before a shoulder injury landed him on the injured reserve after Week 6.

Doubs is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 12, and the team does not expect his absence to go beyond that at this time.

 

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Outlook

Doubs signed with the Patriots to give Drake Maye a reliable route runner with strong hands. Doubs was also expected to benefit from operating as the team’s WR2 after New England swung a major trade for disgruntled Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

An injury to Brown quickly elevated Doubs’s importance in the passing attack. Over the first six weeks, Doubs ranked second on the team in targets (23) and fourth in receptions (14), but led the team in receiving yards (261) and touchdowns (3). His WR43 finish in PPR points per game (9.7) was unremarkable, but he had three double-digit scoring weeks, including a WR8 finish in Week 4 (23.8 points).

Right now, it’s uncertain what the Patriots’ passing attack will look like when Doubs returns. Brown is struggling through a nagging knee injury, missing Week 8 with the potential to be out longer. New England has been linked to wide receivers on the trade block to bolster a wide receiver group headlined by unremarkable talents like DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism, Kyle Williams, and Mack Hollins.

If the Patriots can’t swing a deal, Doubs may be walking into the WR1 role depending on Brown’s health. However, if Brown’s knee gets healthy and the team swings a trade, he may continue to struggle to provide much fantasy production, outside of touchdowns, in 2026.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, A.J. Brown. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, A.J. Brown:

Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Monangai
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demario Douglas
vs
Breece Hall
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Demario Douglas
vs
Eli Raridon
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
Cam Skattebo
Demario Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
David Montgomery
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Demario Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Demario Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
vs
Mason Taylor
Demario Douglas
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Demario Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Demario Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Demario Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Demario Douglas
vs
Justice Hill
Demario Douglas
vs
Devin Singletary
Demario Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demario Douglas
vs
Jadarian Price
Demario Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Demario Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Demario Douglas
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Demario Douglas
vs
Treylon Burks
Demario Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Demario Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Demario Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Demario Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Demario Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demario Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Demario Douglas
vs
Stefon Diggs
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Caleb Douglas
Efton Chism III
vs
Savion Williams
Efton Chism III
vs
Tre Harris
Efton Chism III
vs
Kyle Williams
Efton Chism III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Efton Chism III
vs
Seth McGowan
Efton Chism III
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Efton Chism III
vs
Tyler Goodson
Efton Chism III
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Efton Chism III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Efton Chism III
vs
Jahan Dotson
Efton Chism III
vs
Mark Andrews
Efton Chism III
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Efton Chism III
vs
Malachi Fields
Efton Chism III
vs
Ty Johnson
Efton Chism III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Efton Chism III
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Efton Chism III
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Efton Chism III
vs
Darius Cooper
Efton Chism III
vs
Bam Knight
Efton Chism III
vs
Devonta Smith
Efton Chism III
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Efton Chism III
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Efton Chism III
vs
Treylon Burks
Efton Chism III
vs
Evan Engram
Efton Chism III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Efton Chism III
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Efton Chism III
vs
Keon Coleman
Efton Chism III
vs
Tory Horton
Efton Chism III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Efton Chism III
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Efton Chism III
vs
Kalif Raymond
Efton Chism III
vs
Reggie Virgil
Efton Chism III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Efton Chism III
vs
Colby Parkinson
Efton Chism III
vs
Justice Hill
Efton Chism III
vs
Jaylen Wright
Efton Chism III
vs
Emmett Johnson
Efton Chism III
vs
Noah Fant
Efton Chism III
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Efton Chism III
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Efton Chism III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Efton Chism III
vs
Rashod Bateman
Efton Chism III
vs
Darren Waller
Efton Chism III
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Efton Chism III
vs
Samaje Perine
Efton Chism III
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Efton Chism III
vs
Austin Ekeler
Efton Chism III
vs
Davis Allen
Efton Chism III
vs
Mason Taylor
Efton Chism III
vs
Charlie Kolar
Efton Chism III
vs
Chris Bell
Efton Chism III
vs
Tank Dell
Efton Chism III
vs
Hunter Henry
Efton Chism III
vs
Tommy Tremble
Efton Chism III
vs
Kaelon Black
Efton Chism III
vs
Noah Gray
Efton Chism III
vs
Cade Otton
Efton Chism III
vs
Corey Kiner
Efton Chism III
vs
Kimani Vidal
Efton Chism III
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Efton Chism III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Efton Chism III
vs
Ted Hurst
Efton Chism III
vs
Cooper Kupp
Efton Chism III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Efton Chism III
vs
AJ Barner
Efton Chism III
vs
Kendre Miller
Efton Chism III
vs
David Montgomery
Efton Chism III
vs
Josh Cameron
Efton Chism III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Efton Chism III
vs
Devin DuVernay
Efton Chism III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Efton Chism III
vs
Puka Nacua
Efton Chism III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Efton Chism III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Efton Chism III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Efton Chism III
vs
Malik Nabers
Efton Chism III
vs
Chris Olave
Efton Chism III
vs
Drake London
Efton Chism III
vs
Tee Higgins
Efton Chism III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Efton Chism III
vs
Mike Evans
Efton Chism III
vs
Luther Burden III
Efton Chism III
vs
Nico Collins
Efton Chism III
vs
Christian Watson
Efton Chism III
vs
Parker Washington
Efton Chism III
vs
Matthew Golden
Efton Chism III
vs
Rashee Rice
Efton Chism III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Efton Chism III
vs
Jameson Williams
Efton Chism III
vs
George Pickens
Efton Chism III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Efton Chism III
vs
DJ Moore
Efton Chism III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Efton Chism III
vs
Jalen Coker
Efton Chism III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Efton Chism III
vs
Malik Washington
Efton Chism III
vs
Michael Wilson
Efton Chism III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Efton Chism III
vs
Tre Tucker
Efton Chism III
vs
Caleb Douglas
A.J. Brown
vs
Khalil Shakir
A.J. Brown
vs
Devaughn Vele
A.J. Brown
vs
Dalton Schultz
A.J. Brown
vs
Eli Raridon
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
A.J. Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
A.J. Brown
vs
Juwan Johnson
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Mayer
A.J. Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
A.J. Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
A.J. Brown
vs
Demario Douglas
A.J. Brown
vs
David Montgomery
A.J. Brown
vs
Makai Lemon
A.J. Brown
vs
AJ Barner
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
A.J. Brown
vs
Cooper Kupp
A.J. Brown
vs
Antonio Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Quentin Johnston
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
A.J. Brown
vs
Kimani Vidal
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
vs
Cade Otton
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Higbee
A.J. Brown
vs
Kaelon Black
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Hunter Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Bell
A.J. Brown
vs
Chig Okonkwo
A.J. Brown
vs
Mason Taylor
A.J. Brown
vs
Greg Dulcich
A.J. Brown
vs
Austin Ekeler
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
A.J. Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
A.J. Brown
vs
Darren Waller
A.J. Brown
vs
Brenton Strange
A.J. Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
A.J. Brown
vs
Dalton Kincaid
A.J. Brown
vs
Adonai Mitchell
A.J. Brown
vs
Ryan Flournoy
A.J. Brown
vs
Emmett Johnson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
A.J. Brown
vs
Justice Hill
A.J. Brown
vs
Dylan Sampson
A.J. Brown
vs
Alvin Kamara
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Gesicki
A.J. Brown
vs
Kalif Raymond
A.J. Brown
vs
Dallas Goedert
A.J. Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Kelce
A.J. Brown
vs
Keon Coleman
A.J. Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
A.J. Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
vs
Treylon Burks
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
vs
Elijah Mitchell
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Bam Knight
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Terrance Ferguson
A.J. Brown
vs
T.J. Hockenson
A.J. Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
A.J. Brown
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Malachi Fields
A.J. Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
A.J. Brown
vs
Mark Andrews
A.J. Brown
vs
Devin Singletary
A.J. Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
Parker Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
DJ Moore
A.J. Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
A.J. Brown
vs
Caleb Douglas

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