When is Kenneth Walker III coming back? Will Kenneth Walker III play again this season? Read about Kenneth Walker III's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) is still a question for Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs listed him as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated practice report after he missed their past two games but was upgraded to limited participation on Tuesday.
ESPN's Nate Taylor reported Friday that the team was optimistic about having him back for Buffalo. The Chiefs have yet to list him as a participant since he missed Friday's practice before the Atlanta game.
Emmett Johnson is the first one I'd turn to. He has topped 100 rushing yards in both starts and caught 10 passes across those games. A third start would put him in my RB1 group, even against Buffalo.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Walker first appeared on the injury report with groin tightness before the Week 10 trip to face the Atlanta Falcons. He missed Friday's practice and sat out Sunday. He missed all three practices the following week and was ruled out against the Arizona Cardinals, then appeared on Kansas City's inactive list for that game.
Head coach Andy Reid said last week that the risk of making the injury worse would factor into when Walker could play again. Monday's report came after a walkthrough, and it carried no game designation. The turnaround from Sunday's game against Arizona to Thursday's trip to Buffalo gives Walker a short window to show he can handle his usual work.
If Walker misses Thanksgiving, his next chance would come Thursday, Dec. 3, against the Los Angeles Rams.
Kenneth Walker Limited in Practice on Tuesday https://t.co/ZHVER32I9F
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) November 24, 2026
Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Outlook
Johnson scored twice as a receiver at Atlanta and once on the ground against Arizona. Kansas City gave him more than 20 carries and at least four catches in each start. He played 82 percent of the offensive snaps against Arizona, a 27-point win in which Jaydn Ott and Nathan Carter combined for just six carries.
The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets combined for 208 rushing yards against Buffalo in its last two games, but neither team scored on the ground. Johnson's receiving work gives him a way to produce even if Buffalo keeps him out of the end zone as a runner.
Walker totaled 1,044 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games before the injury. The Chiefs gave him at least 14 carries in all eight, including 14 carries and four catches when they scored just three points against the Seattle Seahawks.
In his last game, against the Jets, Walker scored three times while Johnson got six carries for 34 yards and a touchdown. That split gives me a reason to start Walker and sit Johnson in most 12-team leagues if the Chiefs signal Walker is ready for his usual role.
I'd move Walker down to RB2 if Kansas City says it will cap his workload. That could leave Johnson a flex in PPR. He caught five passes for 128 yards against the Denver Broncos with Walker active, though 73 yards came on one catch. The Chiefs ran Johnson only once that day. Even with the recent starts, I'd want more than that Denver game to project steady receiving work alongside a healthy Walker.
I'd keep Johnson through the Rams game even if Walker returns Thursday. Four of Walker's 11 touchdowns came through the air. If both backs play at Buffalo, I'd pay attention to whether Johnson takes any of those passing downs. A steady share of those snaps could give Johnson a flex role in December even with Walker taking most of the carries.
Emmett Johnson scores on the ground against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 22, 2026
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kenneth Walker III, Josh Downs, Emmett Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
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Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Kenneth Walker III, Josh Downs, Emmett Johnson:
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