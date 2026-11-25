When is Josh Jacobs coming back? Will Josh Jacobs play again this season? Read about Josh Jacobs's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams after being limited in all three Week 12 practice reports.
Head coach Matt LaFleur had indicated earlier in the week that Jacobs was unlikely to play. I'd have another Week 12 starter lined up and keep Jacobs rostered for December.
Kaleb Johnson is the Packers back I'd choose if I need rushing volume. He led the backfield in carries against the Minnesota Vikings despite another back starting the game. His hold on those carries makes him a better fit for standard or half-PPR than full PPR, where Green Bay has been using its other backs on passing downs.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Josh Jacobs Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jacobs fractured a finger on his right hand against the New England Patriots in Week 9. He had four carries for five yards before leaving and later had surgery. Green Bay listed him as a nonparticipant on all three Week 10 reports, including a Wednesday estimate, and ruled him out against Minnesota. The Packers then had their Week 11 bye.
Jacobs returned to the practice field Saturday in a modified cast on his right hand. LaFleur said the individual work was meant to keep Jacobs sharp, and the team pointed to his grip as a concern. Tuesday's final report kept him at limited participation. It leaves open the possibility that he plays, with his ability to handle the ball still a factor in how much work Green Bay can give him.
I'd leave Jacobs on the bench Wednesday unless Green Bay indicates he can take his regular work. Since the Packers open Week 12, you can wait for their inactives and still pivot to a back from a later game. If Jacobs sits, he has 11 more days to recover before Green Bay visits the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 6.
Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz shows Josh Jacobs returning to practice in a modified cast.
— weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 21, 2026
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Football Outlook
Johnson is my fallback if Green Bay rules Jacobs out. The Rams have allowed 3.9 yards per carry and four rushing touchdowns in 10 games, so I'd use Johnson as a flex in deeper leagues where his carry volume matters most. New England is the better example of what he can do when Green Bay's offense is moving. He gained 68 yards on 14 carries and scored after taking over for Jacobs.
Against Minnesota, Johnson still got 10 carries in a game Green Bay lost by 20. He was on the field for only 14 offensive snaps, while starter Chris Brooks played 26. That distribution makes Johnson worth a look in deeper formats even if the Rams lead. It also makes this a tough backfield to use in 12-team PPR. Green Bay can give Johnson most of the runs and take him off the field when it's time to throw.
MarShawn Lloyd was back after missing the Patriots game with a knee injury. He caught three passes against Minnesota and got another four touches as a runner. He was the only Green Bay back with more than one reception that day. I'd keep Lloyd on a deep PPR bench, where his chances of keeping the receiving job matter more than the four carries he got in his return.
Jacobs is worth the roster spot because Green Bay can give him the work Johnson and Lloyd are splitting. He caught a touchdown pass in each of his two full games despite averaging 2.2 yards per carry across his three appearances. If Green Bay clears Jacobs for a normal workload, I'd use him as an RB2.
If he's active Wednesday with a reduced role, I'd pass on both Jacobs and Johnson in most 12-team leagues. Even a few series for Jacobs could take enough carries from Johnson to sink his flex value.
Kaleb Johnson scores from two yards out against the New England Patriots.
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 8, 2026
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Josh Jacobs, Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
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Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Josh Jacobs, Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd:
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