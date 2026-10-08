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When Is Jayden Daniels Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Jayden Daniels coming back? Will Jayden Daniels play again this season? Read about Jayden Daniels' return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Jayden Daniels Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to the Jayden Daniels injury update trilogy, and this week we will be reading the "Return of Daniels" to hopefully bring a close to our injury update series.

The Commanders are coming off a brutal, injury-riddled Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London. However, team morale remains hopeful with the franchise quarterback's return on the horizon.

When will Daniels make his return? Will Daniels make his return in Week 5? Let's dive in!

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Jayden Daniels Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Expectations are growing that Jayden Daniels will be starting for the Washington Commanders in Week 5 against the division-rival New York Giants, with reports all trending in that direction.

“There is zero doubt he [Daniels] is starting against the Giants,” JP Finlay of NBC Washington said on the "Beltway Football" podcast Wednesday.

Daniels was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, and the plan is for him to take all of the practice reps leading into Sunday’s game.

The franchise quarterback will wear a brace on his left elbow the rest of the season to help limit the chances of reinjury.

“I’m going to embrace the brace, not worry about it too much,” Daniels told John Keim of ESPN. “It’s my non-throwing arm, so, I think as long as I got the right one to attack, I’ll be all right.”

The brace will keep his left elbow slightly bent to limit extension of his left arm and serve as a shell to help protect it from impacts.

Daniels wore a slim and less restrictive brace last season after his first left elbow dislocation. It provided basic support but allowed a much greater range of motion, which unfortunately didn’t prevent him from reaggravating the injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

The bigger, stiffer brace is expected to lock the elbow joint at a safe angle and prevent the arm from reaching positions where a dislocation could occur. Daniels wasn’t a fan of wearing a brace last year, but his mindset has changed dramatically when JP Finlay of NBC Washington asked him about it.

“Hell yeah, I want to play football, so I'm going to make it part of me,” Daniels said.

The 25-year-old will provide a desperately needed boost to the Commanders offense, which struggled to move the ball and get in the end zone in Week 4. The team lost backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in the contest and only put 13 points on the scoreboard.

“He [Daniels] gives us that spark, that extra juice knowing we’ve got our guy back there,” tight end Chig Okonkwo said.

The key for Daniels will be staying healthy to remain on the field. The team plans to emphasize teaching him how to protect himself during practice, according to Finlay. Daniels has missed 12 games over the last two seasons due to multiple injuries, and has played five full games during that stretch.

However, Daniels only missed one game between high school, college, and his rookie season in the NFL.

 

Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Daniels can be inserted back into starting lineups as a QB1, assuming he starts on Sunday. In the last five games he’s fully played, he is averaging 19.7 points, which would place him as the QB7 in points per game last season.

Daniels was well on his way to reminding the league who he is as a dynamic player before dislocating his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. He was 11-of-17 for 96 yards and one touchdown pass through the air, and had 69 rushing yards on seven carries for 14.74 fantasy points in the first half.

Specifically for Week 5, the New York Giants defense has been an average matchup for fantasy quarterbacks in 2026. They are averaging 19.8 points per game to the quarterback position while surrendering, on average, 212.3 passing yards and just over two touchdowns a game, according to ESPN.

The Giants defense will also be without its leader, Brian Burns, on Sunday and the remainder of the year due to an ACL tear in Week 3. Remember, Daniels' major injuries have been upper-body injuries to his non-throwing arm. They haven't been to his lower body (his legs) or his throwing arm, so the injuries shouldn't impact his ability to be a dynamic playmaker.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin, and Stefon Diggs. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start ... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs compared to others:

Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Colston Loveland
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Malik Washington
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Braelon Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Woody Marks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Denzel Boston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Addison
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rome Odunze
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mark Andrews
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tony Pollard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Braelon Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Denzel Boston
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jordan Addison
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Terry Mclaurin
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Alvin Kamara
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tony Pollard
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Malik Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Woody Marks
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rico Dowdle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rome Odunze
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mark Andrews
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Omarion Hampton
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Zay Flowers
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Michael Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Kittle
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Olave

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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