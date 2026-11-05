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When Is DeVonta Smith Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Prop Picks

When is DeVonta Smith coming back? Will DeVonta Smith play again this season? Read about DeVonta Smith's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has long been a favorite of the fantasy community, even while splitting opportunities in the passing attack with A.J. Brown. Fantasy managers expected Smith to become a locked-in WR1 after the Eagles traded Brown to the New England Patriots this offseason.

Unfortunately, things have not gone as planned. Smith suffered a hamstring injury in training camp and has repeatedly aggravated the injury. As a result, he’s missed four games this season, including both Week 7 and 8.

Will DeVonta Smith return in Week 9? What will his role be when he returns? Let’s dive in.

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DeVonta Smith Injury Update for Fantasy Football

DeVonta Smith was expected to ascend in both real life and fantasy football thanks to the trade of veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown this offseason. Instead, fantasy managers have been frustrated by lingering injuries throughout the 2026 season.

Smith initially injured his hamstring during training camp, but was able to recover enough to play Week 1. Unfortunately, he has suffered setbacks on two different occasions during the early season. Smith missed both Week 4 and 5 after aggravating the injury, returned in Week 6, but was limited to just 65% of the team’s snaps before leaving that game with another hamstring injury.

We have not seen Smith since, including during Wednesday's practice. The veteran wide receiver has now missed four games this season and doesn’t have a clear return date or recovery timeline. Head coach Nick Sirianna has told reporters that the team has no intention on shutting Smith down for the season, but has not indicated when he will return.

 

DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Outlook

The 2026 season has been tumultuous for the Eagles. The offensive line, a strength for years, has seen significant turnover thanks to the retirement of Lane Johnson and the trade of guard Cam Jurgens. Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve with a blood clot issue and isn’t expected to return. Sean Mannion’s offense has struggled to unlock the passing game after a poor 2025 with Kevin Patullo.

Unfortunately, Smith couldn’t escape the chaos either, which has capped his fantasy production in the early part of the season. The veteran wide receiver showed his promise in the first three games of the week, finishing as the WR13 in PPR points per game (16.2) while catching 19 of 27 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Smith aggravated the hamstring injury, which caused him to miss Week 4 and Week 5. He was able to return in Week 6, finishing as the WR8 with 14 targets, seven receptions, 75 yards, one touchdown, and 20.5 PPR points. He played just 65.6% of the snaps before hurting his hamstring again. He has not played since.

Smith paced the Eagles passing attack in Week 6 (with Tanner McKee under center) with a 26.7% target share and 51.8% air yards share despite running a route on just 70.8% of the team’s dropbacks due to his injury. 35.3% of his targets were first-read targets.

We have proof of concept that Smith can be a top-15 wide receiver in fantasy football without Hurts under center thanks to volume. We just need Smith to get and stay healthy in order to realize that potential. Joe Milton III is slated to take over QB1 duties in Philadelphia, which may slightly cloud Smith's outlook.

However, on pure volume, he should remain a weekly starter even with the questions under center.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, DeVonta Smith. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, DeVonta Smith:

Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Monangai
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Antonio Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Breece Hall
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
vs
Greg Dulcich
Makai Lemon
vs
Eli Raridon
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Cam Skattebo
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
vs
Brenton Strange
Makai Lemon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Makai Lemon
vs
David Montgomery
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
AJ Barner
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Mason
Makai Lemon
vs
Cooper Kupp
Makai Lemon
vs
Dylan Sampson
Makai Lemon
vs
Quentin Johnston
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
vs
Kimani Vidal
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Cade Otton
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Bell
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
Mason Taylor
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Austin Ekeler
Makai Lemon
vs
Omarion Hampton
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Darren Waller
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Rome Odunze
Makai Lemon
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Devin Singletary
Makai Lemon
vs
Emmett Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jadarian Price
Makai Lemon
vs
Justice Hill
Makai Lemon
vs
Denzel Boston
Makai Lemon
vs
Alvin Kamara
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Kalif Raymond
Makai Lemon
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Warren
Makai Lemon
vs
Keon Coleman
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
vs
Treylon Burks
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Evans
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Parker Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Stefon Diggs
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Ladd McConkey
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Darius Cooper
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Darius Cooper
vs
Devonta Smith
Darius Cooper
vs
Ty Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Darius Cooper
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Darius Cooper
vs
Evan Engram
Darius Cooper
vs
Jahan Dotson
Darius Cooper
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Darius Cooper
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Tory Horton
Darius Cooper
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Darius Cooper
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Darius Cooper
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Reggie Virgil
Darius Cooper
vs
Tre Harris
Darius Cooper
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darius Cooper
vs
Efton Chism III
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaylen Wright
Darius Cooper
vs
Savion Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
Noah Fant
Darius Cooper
vs
Kyle Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Darius Cooper
vs
Seth McGowan
Darius Cooper
vs
Rashod Bateman
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyler Goodson
Darius Cooper
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Darius Cooper
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Darius Cooper
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Darius Cooper
vs
Mark Andrews
Darius Cooper
vs
Davis Allen
Darius Cooper
vs
Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
vs
Charlie Kolar
Darius Cooper
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Tank Dell
Darius Cooper
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Darius Cooper
vs
Tommy Tremble
Darius Cooper
vs
Bam Knight
Darius Cooper
vs
Noah Gray
Darius Cooper
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Corey Kiner
Darius Cooper
vs
Treylon Burks
Darius Cooper
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Darius Cooper
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Darius Cooper
vs
Ted Hurst
Darius Cooper
vs
Keon Coleman
Darius Cooper
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Kendre Miller
Darius Cooper
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darius Cooper
vs
Josh Cameron
Darius Cooper
vs
Alvin Kamara
Darius Cooper
vs
Devin DuVernay
Darius Cooper
vs
Justice Hill
Darius Cooper
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Darius Cooper
vs
Emmett Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Tez Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Jake Ferguson
Darius Cooper
vs
Courtland Sutton
Darius Cooper
vs
Elijah Higgins
Darius Cooper
vs
Darren Waller
Darius Cooper
vs
Drew Sample
Darius Cooper
vs
Samaje Perine
Darius Cooper
vs
Theo Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Austin Ekeler
Darius Cooper
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darius Cooper
vs
Mason Taylor
Darius Cooper
vs
Sione Vaki
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Bell
Darius Cooper
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Darius Cooper
vs
Puka Nacua
Darius Cooper
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Darius Cooper
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Darius Cooper
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Darius Cooper
vs
Malik Nabers
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Olave
Darius Cooper
vs
Drake London
Darius Cooper
vs
Tee Higgins
Darius Cooper
vs
Justin Jefferson
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Evans
Darius Cooper
vs
Luther Burden III
Darius Cooper
vs
Nico Collins
Darius Cooper
vs
Christian Watson
Darius Cooper
vs
Parker Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Matthew Golden
Darius Cooper
vs
Rashee Rice
Darius Cooper
vs
Garrett Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jameson Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
George Pickens
Darius Cooper
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Darius Cooper
vs
DJ Moore
Darius Cooper
vs
Stefon Diggs
Darius Cooper
vs
Jalen Coker
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Darius Cooper
vs
Malik Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Michael Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
Ladd McConkey
Darius Cooper
vs
Tre Tucker
Darius Cooper
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devonta Smith
vs
Darius Cooper
Devonta Smith
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Evan Engram
Devonta Smith
vs
Ty Johnson
Devonta Smith
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Devonta Smith
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tory Horton
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahan Dotson
Devonta Smith
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Devonta Smith
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Reggie Virgil
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Devonta Smith
vs
Colby Parkinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Wright
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Harris
Devonta Smith
vs
Noah Fant
Devonta Smith
vs
Efton Chism III
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Devonta Smith
vs
Savion Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyle Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Devonta Smith
vs
Seth McGowan
Devonta Smith
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Goodson
Devonta Smith
vs
Davis Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devonta Smith
vs
Charlie Kolar
Devonta Smith
vs
Mark Andrews
Devonta Smith
vs
Tank Dell
Devonta Smith
vs
Malachi Fields
Devonta Smith
vs
Tommy Tremble
Devonta Smith
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devonta Smith
vs
Noah Gray
Devonta Smith
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Devonta Smith
vs
Corey Kiner
Devonta Smith
vs
Bam Knight
Devonta Smith
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devonta Smith
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Devonta Smith
vs
Ted Hurst
Devonta Smith
vs
Treylon Burks
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
vs
Kendre Miller
Devonta Smith
vs
Keon Coleman
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Cameron
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Devin DuVernay
Devonta Smith
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devonta Smith
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Devonta Smith
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devonta Smith
vs
Tez Johnson
Devonta Smith
vs
Justice Hill
Devonta Smith
vs
Jake Ferguson
Devonta Smith
vs
Emmett Johnson
Devonta Smith
vs
Elijah Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devonta Smith
vs
Drew Sample
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Theo Johnson
Devonta Smith
vs
Darren Waller
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Devonta Smith
vs
Samaje Perine
Devonta Smith
vs
Sione Vaki
Devonta Smith
vs
Austin Ekeler
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Mason Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Foster Moreau
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Caleb Douglas

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