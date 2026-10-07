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When Is A.J. Brown Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.J. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was set to be a dominant target-earner and clear No. 1 receiver for his new team after signing a huge contract with them in the offseason. But the endless injury carousel had other plans.

Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain when he was tackled by a defender while attempting to make a reception in Week 1. His foot got trapped under the weight of the defender and bent outward at a very sharp angle. He's lucky to have escaped without a fracture or dislocation.

One of the biggest sources of injury in the NFL comes from the weight of one player falling on the back of the leg or foot/ankle area of another player, leading to fractures or sprains. Brown's injury isn't uncommon, but when will he be able to return to play? Is his fantasy football outlook affected by the injury for the rest of the season?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Brown was quickly placed on injured reserve after suffering his injury. This was after Week 2, so he'll only be required to miss one more game, a Week 5 contest, before he's eligible to return. It's not immediately clear during which week he'll come back, though.

A recording of the play showing the injury is above. It looks quite severe and incredibly painful. Thankfully, the play didn't result in a dislocation. The Patriots have indicated that they're "hopeful" that Brown will return in Week 6. That's a strong possibility.

Brown is known for playing through severe injuries for much of his career. In 2024, the season in which the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Brown admitted that he had to get his knee drained of fluid twice per week to manage a degenerative condition.

There have been serious red flags about Brown's health for a while. The ankle sprain looks like a random accident that doesn't have anything to do with his knee issue, but reports have suggested that he has degenerative arthritis in one of his knees.

 

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook

The most recent example of a high-profile wideout returning to play after a high-ankle sprain is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He was genuinely outplayed by fellow Cowboys WR George Pickens after his return for the remainder of the 2025 season.

That storyline couldn't be more different this season. Pickens, a second-round pick in fantasy football leagues, has been quiet while Lamb has been absolutely dominant. In Week 4, Lamb racked up 41.3 PPR fantasy points, and he's the WR2 in points per game now.

And his day could have been even bigger. He's one of the best wideouts in the game, and he looked somewhat pedestrian last season, even later into the year. This tracks with the fact that WRs simply do not tend to produce at 100 percent of their capabilities during seasons in which they suffer high-ankle sprains.

The injuries take much longer than a few weeks to fully recover from. So, it shouldn't be a surprise if Brown looks sluggish for the rest of 2026, which isn't good news for fantasy managers who drafted him in the first and second rounds.

His knee condition is also important to consider. It's something that only gets worse over time, and that combined with his ankle not being 100 percent for the rest of the year could mean he's just not the same player he was in Philadelphia. He's an every-week starter when he returns, but is moving down to WR2 territory.

 

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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry, DeMario Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry, DeMario Douglas:

Romeo Doubs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Romeo Doubs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Romeo Doubs
vs
Carnell Tate
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tee Higgins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Braelon Allen
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jameson Williams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Colston Loveland
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rome Odunze
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bucky Irving
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Sam Laporta
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keon Coleman
Romeo Doubs
vs
David Montgomery
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
DJ Moore
Romeo Doubs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Tucker
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mack Hollins
vs
Kimani Vidal
Mack Hollins
vs
Cody White
Mack Hollins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Justice Hill
Mack Hollins
vs
Darius Cooper
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Mayer
Mack Hollins
vs
Najee Harris
Mack Hollins
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Roman Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Bell
Mack Hollins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Antonio Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Troy Franklin
Mack Hollins
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendre Miller
Mack Hollins
vs
Malachi Fields
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mack Hollins
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mack Hollins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mack Hollins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Mack Hollins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mack Hollins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Mack Hollins
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Mack Hollins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mack Hollins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Ted Hurst
Mack Hollins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mack Hollins
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mack Hollins
vs
Cade Otton
Mack Hollins
vs
Kaelon Black
Mack Hollins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mack Hollins
vs
Demario Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Evan Engram
Mack Hollins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mack Hollins
vs
Darnell Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Harris
Mack Hollins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mack Hollins
vs
Raheim Sanders
Mack Hollins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Will Shipley
Mack Hollins
vs
Puka Nacua
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mack Hollins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mack Hollins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mack Hollins
vs
Zay Flowers
Mack Hollins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mack Hollins
vs
Nico Collins
Mack Hollins
vs
Drake London
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Olave
Mack Hollins
vs
Davante Adams
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Nabers
Mack Hollins
vs
Parker Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Christian Watson
Mack Hollins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
George Pickens
Mack Hollins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mack Hollins
vs
Matthew Golden
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Evans
Mack Hollins
vs
DK Metcalf
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mack Hollins
vs
Jameson Williams
Hunter Henry
vs
DJ Moore
Hunter Henry
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Keon Coleman
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
KC Concepcion
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Hunter Henry
vs
Courtland Sutton
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Rome Odunze
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Hunter Henry
vs
Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
vs
Makai Lemon
Hunter Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Samaje Perine
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Hunter Henry
vs
Ladd McConkey
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Kalif Raymond
Hunter Henry
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Hunter Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Hunter Henry
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Braelon Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Will Shipley
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordan Addison
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Harris
Hunter Henry
vs
Alvin Kamara
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Hunter Henry
vs
Rico Dowdle
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Dawson Knox
Hunter Henry
vs
Cole Kmet
Hunter Henry
vs
Theo Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Noah Fant
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Evan Engram
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Darnell Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Demario Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Demario Douglas
vs
Ted Hurst
Demario Douglas
vs
Raheim Sanders
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylen Wright
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Demario Douglas
vs
Gunnar Helm
Demario Douglas
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Demario Douglas
vs
Joshua Palmer
Demario Douglas
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Demario Douglas
vs
Colby Parkinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demario Douglas
vs
Sione Vaki
Demario Douglas
vs
Jauan Jennings
Demario Douglas
vs
Darnell Mooney
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Demario Douglas
vs
Ty Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendre Miller
Demario Douglas
vs
Dameon Pierce
Demario Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demario Douglas
vs
Dawson Knox
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Cole Kmet
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Demario Douglas
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Theo Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Najee Harris
Demario Douglas
vs
Treylon Burks
Demario Douglas
vs
Darius Cooper
Demario Douglas
vs
Isaiah Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Goodson
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
Noah Fant
Demario Douglas
vs
Mack Hollins
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Cameron
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Demario Douglas
vs
Skyy Moore
Demario Douglas
vs
Cody White
Demario Douglas
vs
Tory Horton
Demario Douglas
vs
Justice Hill
Demario Douglas
vs
Devontez Walker
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Sean Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Caleb Douglas
Demario Douglas
vs
Germie Bernard
Demario Douglas
vs
Roman Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Davante Adams
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Demario Douglas
vs
DK Metcalf
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Demario Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams

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