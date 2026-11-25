Wyatt discusses five well-known fantasy football players who have not performed well heading into Week 12 of the 2026 season. Is it time to drop, sell, or hold?
We're heading into Week 12 of the NFL season, with Thanksgiving football and plenty of turkey to gobble up. We'll have games to watch all week as we spend time with family, and it signals that the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner.
Each week means a little bit more, and every victory tastes just a little sweeter. Remember, you don't have to be the No. 1 seed to make noise in the postseason; you just need a seat at the table.
Today, we're looking at well-known fantasy football players who are struggling and not meeting our expectations. Should fantasy managers hold these players, sell while we still can, or is it finally time to drop them off in Dumpsville? As always, spend plenty of time with family and loved ones, especially during the holidays.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
It was an ugly outing for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants, where they did my Commanders no favors…so thanks, Jacksonville.
All jokes aside, it marked the second time in three weeks Lawrence fell below 15 fantasy points and outside the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks.
The former No. 1 overall pick has been a roller coaster this season, with six outings above 20 fantasy points and four below 15. His recent outing drops him to QB8 on a points-per-game basis, averaging 19.4 points per game.
Coincidentally, Lawrence’s four clanker performances have come on the road this season. He’s averaging 15.3 points in away games, but if we remove his 27.8-point game against the Titans, he’s averaging 12.1 points. That'd be good for the QB33 in points per game.
Are Lawrence’s poor showings on the road flukes, or is there a trend?
Brian Thomas Jr. was wide open in the end zone
JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hQm98CyoIw
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
Lawrence has three road trips over the next six weeks and will face the easiest fantasy strength of schedule for the remainder of the year.
According to RotoBaller’s strength of schedule chart, the Jaguars will face one defense below a 100 rating and three defenses close to or above a 120 rating.
A 100 rating represents an average or neutral matchup. A rating of 120 means a defense gives up 20% more fantasy points to a position, representing an easy matchup.
With the easiest schedule on the horizon, we'll find out quickly if Lawrence can't perform well on the road this year.
As a result of the schedule, it’s hard not to hold Lawrence in fantasy leagues.
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings
There may not be a more disappointing running back in fantasy football over the last two seasons than Jordan Mason. He was a standout in 2024 with the 49ers and was traded to a running back-needy Vikings team the following offseason.
Jordan Mason is IN!
GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/r4wirOIjUJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
In his two seasons in Minnesota, Mason has surpassed 15 fantasy points once and scored under 10 fantasy points 15 times. Not to mention, he’s had five straight outings under seven fantasy points this year.
It’s unfortunate, because we’ve seen Mason produce as a borderline RB1 in the past, but he hasn’t been anywhere near that since arriving in Minnesota. If we took the name away, managers would have been ready to drop him weeks ago.
Managers that want hope for a Mason revival can lean on the fact that he’s led the Vikings in carries each game since returning from injured reserve, and he has the ninth-easiest running back strength of schedule for the rest of the season.
Those two facts are true, but I'm not buying it. Mason has seen a similar strength of schedule rating over the last five weeks and hasn’t been fantasy-viable.
Verdict: Drop in 12-team leagues
Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints
Jordyn Tyson followed his breakout performance with a 2-point dud. He saw a reduced role with a 50% snap share and two targets.
It was a massive dip from his 71% snap share and 13 targets from his blow-up game a week ago.
Here’s the good news: His reduced role wasn’t because of injury concerns or being in the doghouse.
"Just the sequencing of those personnel groups. I've just gotta do a better job of getting him in there on a few more of those occasions," Saints head coach Kellen Moore said after the game.
However, it is a little worrisome that the No. 8 overall pick in this past draft was forgotten about in a rotation, but hopefully we can take Moore at his word, and it’s not coachspeak.
We have to remember it is Tyson’s third game as a pro, and he’s still getting used to NFL speed. There are going to be bumps in the road that are frustrating; it's part of the rookie experience.
His talent is flashing in limited action, and he's making savvy plays in key moments to keep drives alive, which is the important takeaway. Tyson’s time will come; we just need to be patient.
The rookie Jordyn Tyson converts on third down 😤 https://t.co/oBx5D2Hnwi
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 22, 2026
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Bhayshul Tuten fell back to earth in Week 11 after an 8.3-point outing against the Giants. It’s the second time in four games Tuten has fallen below 10 points and 35 rushing yards since their Week 7 bye.
However, in the other two games, he’s scored 20-plus fantasy points and surpassed 85 rushing yards.
On Tuten’s defense, he’s battling a foot/ankle injury he sustained in Week 8 against the Colts, and it's limited his production. He had a quick turnaround for Week 9 with limited rest, needed a career-high 26 carries and a touchdown to be viable in Week 10, and left the game late on Sunday after re-aggravating his foot injury.
Tuten has lost some burst, and that's going to impact a speedy back like him. Over his last three games, Tuten's yards per carry has dropped to 3.1, and he’s had only two explosive carries (10 or more yards).
Before his injury, Tuten routinely saw two to three explosive carries per game and averaged 14.7 points per game.
BHAYSHUL TUTEN RUNNING THROUGH DEFENDERS FOR A 39-YARD TD
INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/d2MvvxMdPw
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
We’ve seen what Tuten can be when he’s right, so it is worth holding him in fantasy. However, if you’re truly concerned about his foot injury and don’t think he’ll get back to full health, I wouldn’t look at you sideways for selling low.
The injury has clearly affected his production, and his injury updates will be worth keeping tabs on moving forward.
Verdict: Hold in 12-team leagues
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
We’ve come full circle on the Tee Higgins fantasy life cycle with loud boom weeks paired with underwhelming outings. He’s the premium version of Jameson Williams; you stick him in lineups and live with the results.
Higgins is coming off back-to-back rough outings under 13 fantasy points, and it could have been worse if the officials had correctly ruled his touchdown on Monday Night Football incomplete. Washington won the game, thankfully, so we can move on.
TEE TIME IN D.C. 🔥
Joe Burrow finds Tee Higgins for the first touchdown of the night! https://t.co/CkU468pyyC
— ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2026
Regardless of what Higgins did over his last two weeks, they were going to be seen as disappointing. In Weeks 7-9, he scored over 20 fantasy points, with one 37-point game, and landed in the endzone twice in a game in two of the three outings.
Joe Burrow played at a historic level, tying Peyton Manning as the only quarterback in NFL history to record four or more total touchdowns in five consecutive games, and joined Manning and Tom Brady as the third player in NFL history to throw at least 20 passing touchdowns in a five-game span, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby and ESPN data.
We all knew that wasn’t sustainable for the rest of the season, but it was fun while it lasted.
Now, Burrow is still playing at an MVP level and has the offense firing on all cylinders. The offense is averaging 29.8 points per game and borderline unstoppable at times.
The Cincy offense has been as advertised, and we can expect Higgins to continue to produce as a borderline WR1 each week.
Verdict: Hold in all leagues
Honorable Mentions
- Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints - Sell
- Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles - Hold
- DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers - Sell
- Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears - Hold
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