If your fantasy team is still alive in Week 16, you have clearly done something right this season. However, rankings and roles change week to week, so we're here to assist with your lineup calls. Today we will go over our NFL team's updated Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings for 2024. Let's see where key players such as Kenneth Walker, Joe Mixon, Isiah Pacheco, Jerome Ford, Alexander Mattison, and Kendre Miller stand for Week 16.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 16 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Week 16 Running Backs Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Alvin Kamara Dealing With Groin-Abductor Injury, Getting More Tests
- Nick Chubb Not Expected To Need Surgery
- Seahawks Hopeful Kenneth Walker III Will Return In Week 16
- David Montgomery Dealing With Torn MCL, Out For Season
- Chiefs Release Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Sincere McMormick Suffers Ankle Injury In Week 15
- Jaleel McLaughlin Misses Monday's Practice
- Joe Mixon Fine After Injury Scare On Sunday
Week 16 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|1
|6
|Chase Brown
|RB
|9
|2
|7
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|10
|2
|8
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|12
|2
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|15
|3
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|16
|3
|11
|James Cook
|RB
|17
|3
|12
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|20
|3
|13
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|21
|3
|14
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|22
|3
|15
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|24
|3
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|25
|3
|17
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|27
|4
|18
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|28
|4
|19
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|29
|4
|20
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|31
|4
|21
|Breece Hall
|RB
|33
|4
|22
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|38
|5
|23
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|40
|5
|24
|Rachaad White
|RB
|45
|5
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|53
|5
|26
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|54
|5
|27
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|66
|5
|28
|Najee Harris
|RB
|67
|5
|29
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|73
|5
|30
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|75
|6
|31
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|76
|6
|32
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|83
|6
|33
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|88
|6
|34
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|90
|7
|35
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|98
|7
|36
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|102
|8
|37
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|121
|8
|38
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|125
|8
|39
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|130
|8
|40
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|133
|8
|41
|Justice Hill
|RB
|137
|8
|42
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|138
|8
|43
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|139
|9
|44
|Blake Corum
|RB
|142
|9
|45
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|148
|9
|46
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|159
|9
|47
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|160
|9
|48
|Cam Akers
|RB
|161
|9
|49
|Audric Estime
|RB
|164
|10
|50
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|165
|10
|51
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|166
|10
|52
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|169
|10
|53
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|RB
|175
|11
|54
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|177
|11
|55
|Ray Davis
|RB
|180
|11
|56
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|184
|11
|57
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|190
|11
|58
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|192
|11
|59
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|194
|12
|60
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|196
|12
|61
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|199
|12
|62
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|207
|12
|63
|Trey Benson
|RB
|211
|13
|64
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|213
|13
|65
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|214
|13
|66
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|216
|13
|67
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|219
|13
|68
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|222
|13
|69
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|223
|13
|70
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|225
|13
|71
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|229
|13
|72
|Travis Homer
|RB
|231
|13
|73
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|232
|13
|74
|Mike Boone
|RB
|237
|13
|75
|Will Shipley
|RB
|244
|13
|76
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|245
|13
|77
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|247
|13
|78
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|248
|13
|79
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|254
|13
|80
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|256
|14
|81
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|262
|14
|82
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|264
|14
|83
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|265
|14
|84
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|266
|14
|85
|Darrynton Evans
|RB
|267
|14
|86
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|268
|14
|87
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|269
|14
|88
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|270
|14
|89
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|271
|14
|90
|JaMycal Hasty
|RB
|272
|14
|91
|Eric Gray
|RB
|273
|14
|92
|Carson Steele
|RB
|274
|14
|93
|C.J. Ham
|RB
|275
|14
|94
|Michael Burton
|RB
|276
|15
|95
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|277
|15
|96
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|278
|15
|97
|George Holani
|RB
|279
|15
|98
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|280
