Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Half-PPR: Kenneth Walker, Joe Mixon, Isiah Pacheco, Jerome Ford, Alexander Mattison, Kendre Miller

2 weeks ago
Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
1. Week 16 Running Backs Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 16 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

If your fantasy team is still alive in Week 16, you have clearly done something right this season. However, rankings and roles change week to week, so we're here to assist with your lineup calls. Today we will go over our NFL team's updated Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings for 2024. Let's see where key players such as Kenneth Walker, Joe Mixon, Isiah Pacheco, Jerome Ford, Alexander Mattison, and Kendre Miller stand for Week 16.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 16 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 16 Running Backs Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 16 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB 1
1 2 Saquon Barkley RB 2
1 3 Josh Jacobs RB 4
1 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 5
1 5 James Conner RB 6
1 6 Chase Brown RB 9
2 7 Kyren Williams RB 10
2 8 De'Von Achane RB 12
2 9 Derrick Henry RB 15
3 10 Chuba Hubbard RB 16
3 11 James Cook RB 17
3 12 Alvin Kamara RB 20
3 13 Joe Mixon RB 21
3 14 Bucky Irving RB 22
3 15 Rico Dowdle RB 24
3 16 Jonathan Taylor RB 25
3 17 Aaron Jones RB 27
4 18 Isaac Guerendo RB 28
4 19 Jerome Ford RB 29
4 20 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 31
4 21 Breece Hall RB 33
4 22 Tony Pollard RB 38
5 23 Kenneth Walker III RB 40
5 24 Rachaad White RB 45
5 25 D'Andre Swift RB 53
5 26 Isiah Pacheco RB 54
5 27 Tank Bigsby RB 66
5 28 Najee Harris RB 67
5 29 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 73
5 30 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 75
6 31 Alexander Mattison RB 76
6 32 Jaylen Warren RB 83
6 33 Tyjae Spears RB 88
6 34 Gus Edwards RB 90
7 35 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 98
7 36 Kendre Miller RB 102
8 37 Javonte Williams RB 121
8 38 Kimani Vidal RB 125
8 39 Tyler Allgeier RB 130
8 40 Ameer Abdullah RB 133
8 41 Justice Hill RB 137
8 42 Kareem Hunt RB 138
8 43 Zach Charbonnet RB 139
9 44 Blake Corum RB 142
9 45 Craig Reynolds RB 148
9 46 Kenneth Gainwell RB 159
9 47 Devin Singletary RB 160
9 48 Cam Akers RB 161
9 49 Audric Estime RB 164
10 50 Braelon Allen RB 165
10 51 Raheem Mostert RB 166
10 52 Ty Johnson RB 169
10 53 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB 175
11 54 Antonio Gibson RB 177
11 55 Ray Davis RB 180
11 56 Jeremy McNichols RB 184
11 57 Isaiah Davis RB 190
11 58 Roschon Johnson RB 192
11 59 Jaylen Wright RB 194
12 60 Sean Tucker RB 196
12 61 Cordarrelle Patterson RB 199
12 62 Dare Ogunbowale RB 207
12 63 Trey Benson RB 211
13 64 Ezekiel Elliott RB 213
13 65 Emanuel Wilson RB 214
13 66 Samaje Perine RB 216
13 67 Khalil Herbert RB 219
13 68 Dameon Pierce RB 222
13 69 Kenny McIntosh RB 223
13 70 Chris Brooks RB 225
13 71 Jamaal Williams RB 229
13 72 Travis Homer RB 231
13 73 Sione Vaki RB 232
13 74 Mike Boone RB 237
13 75 Will Shipley RB 244
13 76 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 245
13 77 Trey Sermon RB 247
13 78 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 248
13 79 Kyle Juszczyk RB 254
13 80 Rasheen Ali RB 256
14 81 Tyler Goodson RB 262
14 82 DeeJay Dallas RB 264
14 83 Hunter Luepke RB 265
14 84 Hassan Haskins RB 266
14 85 Darrynton Evans RB 267
14 86 Alec Ingold RB 268
14 87 D'Onta Foreman RB 269
14 88 Ty Chandler RB 270
14 89 Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB 271
14 90 JaMycal Hasty RB 272
14 91 Eric Gray RB 273
14 92 Carson Steele RB 274
14 93 C.J. Ham RB 275
14 94 Michael Burton RB 276
15 95 Patrick Ricard RB 277
15 96 Dylan Laube RB 278
15 97 George Holani RB 279
15 98 Adam Prentice RB 280


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more
Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass
Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs
Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs
Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis
Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft
Quarterback Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday QB Updates for Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, Bryce Young, more
Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)
Video: Week 18 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




