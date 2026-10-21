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Should I Drop Tyler Allgeier? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 7 (2026)

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Tyler Allgeier - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Tyler Allgeier for fantasy football Week 7? Is Tyler Allgeier a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Tyler Allgeier in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sometimes, fantasy football seems very simple. A team has a clear starting running back, and the RB2 is seen as their direct handcuff.

That RB2 seemingly has good upside, as they perform well in limited action and look like a suitable replacement in case of an injury to the starter.

But then we see the starting RB go down and the RB2 get absolutely dusted efficiency-wise by his backup. This just happened with Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier. So should you drop him in fantasy football ahead of Week 7?

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Should I Drop Tyler Allgeier in Fantasy Football?

It's never great to be too reactionary based off of one game, but the results of Week 6 were not great for Allgeier. He rushed 18 times for a paltry 38 yards, averaging under 2.2 yards per carry. Meanwhile, his backup, Bam Knight, had an excellent game.

Allgeier caught one of his two targets for 10 yards, but Knight caught both of his targets for 18 yards and rushed 15 times for 80 total rushing yards. Knight also showed an explosive play ability that Allgeier has lacked this season.

Knight's 31-yard rumble was the second-longest play of the game for either team, which is usually not something you expect from a third-string running back. And it seems that Allgeier saw his touches slightly reduced thanks to Knight's good play and Allgeier's struggles.

Depending on what league you're in, it's probably fine to drop Allgeier for now. If you're in a very deep league with 14 or more teams and deep benches, maybe it's better to park him on said bench for now.

In 12-team leagues, you don't want to hold players for long that seem to be in danger of losing their position on the depth chart, and you want to continually churn through players that have shown more promise.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

At RB, you should try to get a player that's set to have plenty of volume due to an injury to the starter ahead of them. For example, Philadelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce has the starting job as long as RBs Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (core), and Will Shipley (foot) are out with their injuries.

Barkley's return date is uncertain right now, but that doesn't matter, because the waiver period is coming up, and you won't have a chance to get him later in many leagues. He scored 15.0 PPR fantasy points last game as the lead back.

You could also just take a shot on Knight. Love may have more absences in the future, as he never healed fully from his high-ankle sprain from the offseason. The Cardinals would be wise to preserve his health and not have him trot out just to re-injure that ankle.

The best pickup this week, according to my analysis, is Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He appears to be taking more work from Bengals RB1 Chase Brown, who has been simply bad for his team's offense when he's on the field.

Perine should have full control of the goal line and short-yardage role. Brown's poor vision and lack of tackle-breaking ability have made him more suitable for a pass-catching role than that of the lead rusher. Brown averages under 3.5 yards per carry this season.

Players that are that efficient tend to lose rushing work over time. Perine has run for over four yards per rush so far this year -- that's not anything special, but 14.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 5 easily dusted Brown's 5.8.

Not to mention, Perine saw two targets. Him being even slightly involved in the passing game is huge. He should be a priority waiver pickup.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Dameon Pierce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Dameon Pierce. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Dameon Pierce:

Samaje Perine
vs
Dameon Pierce
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Samaje Perine
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
vs
Demario Douglas
Samaje Perine
vs
Rachaad White
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendre Miller
Samaje Perine
vs
Germie Bernard
Samaje Perine
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordan Mason
Samaje Perine
vs
Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Roschon Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bam Knight
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bam Knight
vs
Brandin Cooks
Bam Knight
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Bam Knight
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bam Knight
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylin Noel
Bam Knight
vs
Kalif Raymond
Bam Knight
vs
Malik Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bam Knight
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Kendre Miller
Bam Knight
vs
Brian Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Demario Douglas
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonah Coleman

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