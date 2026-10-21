Should I drop Tyler Allgeier for fantasy football Week 7? Is Tyler Allgeier a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Sometimes, fantasy football seems very simple. A team has a clear starting running back, and the RB2 is seen as their direct handcuff.
That RB2 seemingly has good upside, as they perform well in limited action and look like a suitable replacement in case of an injury to the starter.
But then we see the starting RB go down and the RB2 get absolutely dusted efficiency-wise by his backup. This just happened with Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier. So should you drop him in fantasy football ahead of Week 7?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop Tyler Allgeier in Fantasy Football?
It's never great to be too reactionary based off of one game, but the results of Week 6 were not great for Allgeier. He rushed 18 times for a paltry 38 yards, averaging under 2.2 yards per carry. Meanwhile, his backup, Bam Knight, had an excellent game.
Allgeier caught one of his two targets for 10 yards, but Knight caught both of his targets for 18 yards and rushed 15 times for 80 total rushing yards. Knight also showed an explosive play ability that Allgeier has lacked this season.
Bam Knight picks up 31 yards!
AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/si7uCTbELx
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Knight's 31-yard rumble was the second-longest play of the game for either team, which is usually not something you expect from a third-string running back. And it seems that Allgeier saw his touches slightly reduced thanks to Knight's good play and Allgeier's struggles.
Depending on what league you're in, it's probably fine to drop Allgeier for now. If you're in a very deep league with 14 or more teams and deep benches, maybe it's better to park him on said bench for now.
In 12-team leagues, you don't want to hold players for long that seem to be in danger of losing their position on the depth chart, and you want to continually churn through players that have shown more promise.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
At RB, you should try to get a player that's set to have plenty of volume due to an injury to the starter ahead of them. For example, Philadelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce has the starting job as long as RBs Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (core), and Will Shipley (foot) are out with their injuries.
Barkley's return date is uncertain right now, but that doesn't matter, because the waiver period is coming up, and you won't have a chance to get him later in many leagues. He scored 15.0 PPR fantasy points last game as the lead back.
Dameon Pierce punches it in for the @Eagles touchdown
CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/D40ljFXa7E
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
You could also just take a shot on Knight. Love may have more absences in the future, as he never healed fully from his high-ankle sprain from the offseason. The Cardinals would be wise to preserve his health and not have him trot out just to re-injure that ankle.
The best pickup this week, according to my analysis, is Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He appears to be taking more work from Bengals RB1 Chase Brown, who has been simply bad for his team's offense when he's on the field.
Perine should have full control of the goal line and short-yardage role. Brown's poor vision and lack of tackle-breaking ability have made him more suitable for a pass-catching role than that of the lead rusher. Brown averages under 3.5 yards per carry this season.
Players that are that efficient tend to lose rushing work over time. Perine has run for over four yards per rush so far this year -- that's not anything special, but 14.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 5 easily dusted Brown's 5.8.
Not to mention, Perine saw two targets. Him being even slightly involved in the passing game is huge. He should be a priority waiver pickup.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Bam Knight, Dameon Pierce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
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