Should I drop Blake Corum for fantasy football Week 5? Is Blake Corum a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum was a popular pick as a backup RB who could potentially take on a more prominent role in his offense this season. There were numerous games in 2025 where it looked like the Michigan product was carving out a larger slice of the running back touch pie.
Week 3 and Week 4 have essentially dashed hopes that Corum will have anything consistent like that. He handled just 11 carries and was targeted only six times across those contests, totaling 3.5 and 3.1 PPR fantasy points in the two.
That screams "drop me now" in fantasy football to many fantasy managers. But emotions in the heat of the moment don't always lead to the best outcomes. So should you drop Corum in fantasy football ahead of Week 5? Is there any chance he'll be more productive in the future?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop Blake Corum in Fantasy Football?
We're into the third season of Corum's career, and it's becoming clearer what the Rams envision his ideal role is in their offense. He's there to spell the lead back, Kyren Williams. This leads to differing roles depending on game script.
Week 3 and Week 4 were games that were never out of reach either way, and the Rams relied on their RB1 to help them have the best chance to win those games. Corum was hardly used as a result. Williams had two excellent fantasy finishes, with a massive 36.7-point finish in Week 4.
Kyren Williams POWERS IT IN FOR THE LEAD!!
@LARvsPHI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LW85llHviL
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Aside from his high fumble rate in previous seasons, Williams has simply been excellent. He's an intelligent player, doing great work diagnosing what's happening with the offensive line's blocking and choosing the right holes to run through. That's excellent for a high-powered offense like that of the Rams.
Corum got more work in Week 1 and Week 2. Coincidentally (not really, it's by design), the game scripts were completely different, as the Rams got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and cruised to an easy win against the New York Giants in Week 2.
That said, it doesn't make sense to drop Corum. Expecting a backup RB to have standalone value almost never works in fantasy football.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
It's important to reiterate that Corum shouldn't be dropped in fantasy football leagues. If Williams were to go down with an injury, Corum would instantly move into the must-start conversation as the lead back for one of the NFL's best offenses.
In fact, if you're hunting the waiver wire for high-upside RBs to stash on your fantasy rosters, you would be best off looking for players similar to him. Recently, there have been a smattering of key running back injuries -- Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson has a bigger role due to the injury to lead back Jadarian Price (chest) now.
EMANUEL WILSON FIRST SEAHAWK TOUCHDOWN https://t.co/BffOTZr4eA
— wok (@wokdior) October 4, 2026
He's rostered in 49 percent of leagues now, but that number should be closer to 90 percent once this waiver period is over. If he's not available, you could try to grab Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier. Cardinals lead back Jeremiyah Love appeared to be injured in Week 4, though he downplayed the ailment in a later interview.
Allgeier finished his day with eight carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and two catches for seven yards, totaling 12.9 PPR fantasy points. He should be a priority add, as if Love aggravated his high-ankle sprain from the offseason, he may struggle to be available in every game this season.
Tyler Allgeier gets loose for a 22-yard TD 🔥
AZvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/L5ErkYSgh6
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
He's a solid running back -- he just has had to play behind high-end talent for much of his career. If Love were to miss time, Allgeier would immediately be a must-start in all formats, so he should be rostered in all leagues by this coming week.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tyler Allgeier, Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Tyler Allgeier, Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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