Zach Hyman Returns From Five-Game Absence
16 hours agoEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (undisclosed) will return to the lineup on Thursday versus Columbus. The Oilers have been without Hyman for five games. Hyman's efforts have brought three goals and five assists in 20 outings this season. He's been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy hockey. However, despite his lack of form, Hyman will be trusted in a first-line role on Thursday. He's also set to skate with the first power-play unit. The Oilers have struggled to produce offense on the power play but might find some success on Thursday against a team that has a 72.7 percent penalty-killing efficiency.
Source: Tony Brar
