Zach Ertz In Concussion Protocol
2 weeks agoWashington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) and defensive back Jeremy Chinn (concussion) are both in the league's concussion protocol after suffering head injuries in the team's Week 15 win over the New Orleans Saints, according to head coach Dan Quinn. It was a tough day for fantasy managers that started Ertz in the first round of the fantasy playoffs in most leagues, as he only caught two passes for 25 yards before getting hurt in the second quarter and not returning. He'll now be firmly up in the air to play in Week 16 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 22. If Ertz is forced to miss time, expect Ben Sinnott and John Bates to split reps at the tight end position for Washington. The two combined for two catches and 13 yards against the Saints, though, and there should be better TE options for fantasy managers.
Source: The Athletic - Ben Standig
