Zach Ertz Ruled Out With A Concussion
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game. The veteran tight end sustained this injury during the second quarter. Before leaving, Ertz brought in both of his targets for 25 yards. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin did most of the damage while Ertz was on the field, tallying two scores. At the time of departure, Ertz's two targets were tied for the third-highest on the team. For the remainder of the game, fantasy managers should expect Daniels to target his wideouts heavily. No.2 tight end John Bates should see an uptick in opportunities during the second half as well. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Ertz's status after the contest. If Ertz were to miss an extended period of time, Bates would likely see starting opportunities with rookie Ben Sinnott operating as the No.2 option.
Source: ESPN.com
