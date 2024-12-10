Yankees, Mets Vying For Garrett Crochet
2 days agoThe New York Yankees and New York Mets are now both vying for Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet via trade after just competing in a bidding war for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, according to sources. The Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox are also interested in acquiring Crochet, but the Yankees and Mets have been the most aggressive suitors. The 25-year-old southpaw had a breakout campaign in 2024 and is under team control for another two seasons, which makes him even more attractive to contenders looking to bolster their starting rotation. The Mets could have the edge for Crochet based on the young talent they could offer in a trade. If the White Sox want more young infield help, they could look at Jett Williams, Luisangel Acuna or Brett Baty. The Yankees and White Sox talked about Crochet last summer, but Chicago didn't value the Yankees' position prospects highly enough.
Source: Foul Territory
