Tyler Higbee Ready For His Season Debut On Thursday Night?
3 days agoLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) put in his second straight day with a full practice this week on Tuesday. Meanwhile, tight end Davis Allen (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day. It's the second straight week that Higbee has been a full participant in practice, leading us to believe that he'll be active for the first time in 2024 this Thursday night in a divisional clash against the San Francisco 49ers. The 31-year-old tore his ACL and MCL in the postseason last year. If Higbee is active on Thursday, we wouldn't recommend throwing him into your fantasy lineups right away, as he'll likely be on a snap count and share time with Colby Parkinson if Allen is unable to play this week. Higbee will be back with the Rams before the end of the season, but it's going to be hard to rely on him as anything more than a touchdown-dependent TE2 next to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
Source: The Athletic - Jourdan Rodrigue
Source: The Athletic - Jourdan Rodrigue