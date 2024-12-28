Tua Tagovailoa Downgraded To Doubtful
2 weeks agoAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's match against the Cleveland Browns. Tagovailoa was initially listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report after logging three straight limited sessions during the week. Schefter noted that Tagovailoa is still pushing to play, but if he cannot turn the corner, than Tyler Huntley would get the starting nod. The 26-year-old missed four games earlier this season due to a concussion. After tallying 337.5 passing yards per game during Weeks 12 through 14, Tagovailoa has struggled over the past two weeks throwing for a mere 205.5 passing yards per game. If Tagovailoa is able to turn the corner in time to play, he should be viewed as a high-end QB2. If Huntley gets the start, he should only be started in deep Superflex formats.
Source: Adam Schefter
