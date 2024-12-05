Trevor Zegras Suffers A Lower-Body Injury
24 hours agoAnaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras suffered a lower-body injury in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Vegas. He was hurt early in the second period and had to be helped off the ice. Zegras might now face a third lengthy absence because of an injury in just over a year. He lost 31 games last season to a broken ankle and a groin injury. The 23-year-old has recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 24 outings this campaign. Anaheim was already without Leo Carlsson (upper body) on Wednesday, so the top-six group has recently taken a couple of rough blows. The injuries might give Cutter Gauthier a chance to nail down a spot on a scoring line.
Source: ESPN
