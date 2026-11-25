Travis Kelce Will Be Heavily Involved In AFC Showdown
Nov 25, 2026, 3:16 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will face the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 12. Kelce led all Chiefs pass catchers with six catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in last week's blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran TE has continued to play a valuable role in the offense despite the addition of Josh Downs at the trade deadline, and he should remain heavily involved this week. The Chiefs will head to Buffalo to face the Bills in an AFC matchup with playoff implications. In a perceived must-win game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will likely look Kelce's way often. The Bills defense has also been an average matchup for tight ends, meaning the matchup shouldn't hold Kelce back this week. Kelce is ranked TE7 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a solid TE1 start in a game that could be the highest-scoring game of the week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Aaron Rodgers Headed for Waivers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 25, 2026, 3:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is headed for waivers, according to Ian Rapoport and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. Rapoport reported that the Steelers originally planned to keep Rodgers after Tuesday's benching and reversed course after his Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers accused head coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep during a quarterback meeting. He also said he asked McCarthy to release him if the team benched him or kept the same play-calling arrangement. The transaction is still pending. Because the trade deadline has passed, teams can claim Rodgers' contract once he's placed on waivers. He would become a free agent if he clears waivers. Mason Rudolph will start Friday against the Denver Broncos, with Will Howard expected to back him up. Rodgers threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 starts this season. Managers can drop Rodgers in one-quarterback redraft leagues. In deep Superflex leagues, managers with bench space can hold him through waivers to see if another team offers him a chance to start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gerry Dulac
There Is "a Possibility" Brock Purdy Can't Play on Sunday - HC Shanahan
Shanahan says it’s not a high ankle injury but there’s “a possibility” Purdy can’t go Sunday against Seahawks. https://t.co/XSPRTH2IlE— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 3:14 PM ET
Marvin Harrison Jr. Back at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:11 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander. Harrison has missed two straight games for the Texans due to a hamstring injury, but his return to the field on Wednesday gives hope that the 24-year-old former first-rounder can play this Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Harrison's return would give quarterback C.J. Stroud more ammo to go off against the Ravens as the Texans look to continue their push towards a potential wild-card spot in the playoffs. However, Harrison should still be on the waiver wire in most 12-team leagues, as he has not really seen his role increase with his new squad after being traded from the Arizona Cardinals. He caught only five of 13 targets for 85 yards and one touchdown in his final four games in the desert, and he has caught six of 11 targets for 60 yards and one trip to the end zone in his first three games in Houston. There is just too much competition for targets and snaps in the Texans' offense, even with both Jayden Higgins (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe) out for the year. Harrison will be battling with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte for a role in the passing game when he returns from his hamstring injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Steelers Player the Steelers' Dirty Laundry is Out in the Open
Keith Hernandez
Unprompted text from a #Steelers player in the locker room: “It’s been a shit show. Happy it’s out there tbh.”— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 3:08 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Emmett Johnson Poised For Massive Role On Thanksgiving
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 3:07 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. Johnson rushed 23 times for 105 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 38 yards in last week's 34-1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. In the absence of Kenneth Walker, Johnson has handled the workhorse role out of the Kansas City backfield. The rookie running back has eclipsed 100 rushing yards and scored in back-to-back games. Johnson has also been heavily involved in the passing game with at least four catches in both of his starts this season. Johnson will look to keep this momentum rolling as he will be handed RB1 duties once again in Buffalo. The Bills' defense has been a favorable matchup for running backs this season so Johnson is in a great spot for this Thanksgiving matchup. Johnson is ranked RB3 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a must-start RB1 again.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
CeeDee Lamb Ready To Dominate Eagles Defense In Week 12
John Johnson
Nov 25, 2026, 3:05 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been one of the most productive wideouts in football this season. His 88 receptions for 1,103 yards and nine touchdowns on 133 targets all rank first or second in the NFL among all players, and he missed much of Week 5. Dallas will face the Philadelphia Eagles, whose entire team has regressed greatly this season. Their pass defense no longer ranks among the top in the NFL, and Lamb should feast against a vulnerable team that's missing their starting quarterback. No. 88 is likely to see double-digit targets yet again, and is a candidate every week to eclipse 100 receiving yards and rack up multiple touchdown catches. The Cowboys defense is bad enough that even the Eagles may have success moving the ball against them, so they would be unwise to get complacent and go with a run-heavy game plan. Expect another high-scoring affair and another huge effort from Lamb.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Steelers Players Back Aaron Rodgers' Claims on Mike McCarthy Sleeping
Keith Hernandez
Two team sources corroborated Aaron Rodgers' claim that Mike McCarthy broke the huddle at halftime on Sunday with “1-2-3 Packers.”— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 25, 2026
Asked about Rodgers’ assertion that McCarthy was falling asleep in meetings, one player said “he's not lying.”
Nov 25, 2026, 3:03 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Woody Marks Back at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 3:01 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) is back on the practice field on Wednesday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Marks suffered a concussion in the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to play in last Thursday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts. But now that he is back on the practice field this week, Marks will have a good chance to get the green light to return in Week 12 on Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. The problem for Marks' fantasy managers is that David Montgomery is now back as well after missing four games due to a groin injury, and he looked spry and healthy in the beatdown of the Colts in Week 11, going for over 100 yards rushing in his first game back. The 25-year-old Marks will continue to be a key backfield option for the Texans once he clears the NFL's concussion protocol, but he will most likely see most of his playing time on passing downs in a timeshare with Monty, lowering his fantasy ceiling and floor to that of a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in PPR formats. The former fourth-rounder from USC did not exactly stand out as Houston's lead back during the time that Montgomery missed, and he is averaging 3.7 yards per carry for 391 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in his nine games played in his sophomore campaign. Marks has added 16 receptions for 113 yards through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Steelers Players Watched Aaron Rodgers Live on the Pat McAfee Show
Keith Hernandez
Steelers players were watching Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow in real time inside the locker room when it was open to the media.— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 2:59 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Patrick Mahomes Ready For Massive AFC Matchup
Joshua Costello
Nov 25, 2026, 2:58 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 12. After a relatively slow start to the year, Mahomes has been on a tear of late. The veteran QB has multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions in four straight games. Mahomes has also averaged 309 passing yards and three touchdowns per game with a 70% completion percentage during that span. The Chiefs superstar dismantled the Arizona Cardinals defense last week, passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-7 victory. Mahomes and the Chiefs will now head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thanksgiving. The Bills' defense has been a middling matchup for opposing quarterbacks this season and Mahomes is on a heater right now. In a game with a high over/under and playoff implications, expect Mahomes to bring his A-game in this contest. Mahomes is ranked QB8 in our RotoBaller Week 12 rankings, making him a solid QB1 option on Thanksgiving night.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Months of Conversation Led to Aaron Rodgers' Benching
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 2:51 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shed some light on his sudden benching this week on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "This has been months of conversation leading up to the last couple of days when things went to a different place," Rodgers said, adding that tight end Pat Freiermuth was the one who told him on Tuesday night that he would be inactive this Friday against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Rodgers said the media made it sound "like there was some benching going on. That word never came up." Head coach Mike McCarthy is ready to go in another direction to try and save the Steelers' season after two straight losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. The 42-year-old Rodgers has not had a 300-yard passing game all season and has completed only 60.9% of his pass attempts for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his 10 starts in 2026. The future Hall of Famer said he has no intention to stay with the organization now that they have given the starting nod to Mason Rudolph going forward. Rodgers has around $8.6 million guaranteed left on his salary, but the Steelers could try to recoup some of that money before eventually releasing him. Obviously, Rodgers is no longer roster-worthy in two-QB superflex leagues in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Derrick Henry in Concussion Protocol, Expected to Play Sunday
Derrick Henry is in the concussion protocol but is expected to play Sunday, per Jesse Minter. pic.twitter.com/bCzJcUUft6— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 2:49 PM ET
Tetairoa McMillan Optimistic to Play This Week
No practice report today for a Monday game but Canales said he’s “optimistic” about Tetairoa McMillan (foot) playing this week but he had soreness after the game on Sunday. #Panthers— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 2:49 PM ET
Alec Pierce has Partially Torn Achilles, Still Hoping to Return
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 2:38 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (Achilles, heel) said on Wednesday that he technically suffered a partially torn Achilles in the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is still trying to make a return from Injured Reserve this year, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. "I had my heel operated on (in the offseason) because it was bothering my Achilles," Pierce told reporters. Pierce is not returning to practice this week, so his 21-day window to officially be activated from IR has not been opened yet. The Colts have their bye in Week 13, so the big-play wideout will only have five games left in the 2026 season in what has been a lost year for both himself and the franchise. When/if he returns, Pierce will be Indy's clear top pass-catcher after they traded both Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at this year's deadline. Even though the 26-year-old is trying to get back on the field before the 2026 season is over, it is hard to justify holding him in single-year formats with his return still uncertain in an offense now led by quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. Pierce led the NFL in yards per catch in both 2024 and 2025, but he has played in only two games this season, catching five of seven targets for 72 yards and no touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Carson Beck Remains Day-to-Day, Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 2:30 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) will not practice on Wednesday because of his bad back, and he remains day-to-day, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Beck is dealing with back spasms that kept him from playing in the Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 25-year-old third-rounder from Miami is up in the air to return to action this weekend at home against the Washington Commanders. Beck will need to return to the practice field to have a chance of starting under center in what would be just his second NFL start. Veteran journeyman Josh Johnson took over for the Cardinals last weekend and predictably struggled to move the ball consistently on the road in a hostile environment in KC. Beck should be considered a low-end, desperation QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues for the rest of the season, especially with top receiver Michael Wilson (neck) done for the year. In his NFL debut in Week 10 against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, Beck went 11-for-18 for only 108 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions while taking five sacks. Growing pains will be prominent for however many more starts he makes in 2026 to close out his rookie campaign for a tanking Cardinals team.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
49ers Managing Mike Evans' Achilles Tendinitis, No Practice Wednesday
The 49ers, as expected, will continue to manage Mike Evans’ Achilles tendinitis. That means no practice on Wednesday and we will see what other measures they take— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 2:29 PM ET
Brock Bowers Back at Raiders Practice, Klint Kubiak Optimistic for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Brock Bowers is back out at Raiders practice today.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 25, 2026
HC Klint Kubiak said he was optimistic his star TE will play on Sunday night against the Browns. pic.twitter.com/HNc8EhcXps
Nov 25, 2026, 2:25 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Romeo Doubs Returns to Practice, Designated to Return from IR
Keith Hernandez
#Patriots WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder) returns to practice. He has been designated to return from IR.— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 25, 2026
S Craig Woodson has also returned to practice.
Absent - QB Maye, WR Brown, CB Davis, CB Prunty, G Rouse. pic.twitter.com/3GQOQPshT5
Nov 25, 2026, 2:22 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dalton Kincaid Questionable vs. Chiefs on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 2:21 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play on Thursday on Thanksgiving Day against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Kincaid, who is dealing with multiple injuries, did not play in last week's win over the division-rival Miami Dolphins and could be in danger of missing a second straight contest. The 27-year-old said on Tuesday that he is "most likely" playing on Thursday, but he could end up being a game-time decision, which makes him a risky TE1/2 for fantasy managers in Week 12. If he misses a second straight game, Dawson Knox would have a little more appeal as a TE2 streamer for Buffalo as the team's top pass-catching tight end. Injuries have slowed Kincaid down of late, as he caught five of six targets for 86 yards and no touchdowns in his last two games against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets after seeing 14 targets in the previous two contests. Kincaid has definitely cooled off after a strong start to the year that saw him haul in 12 of 14 targets for 225 yards and one touchdown in the first two weeks. He is currently ranked as the No. 15 fantasy TE for the holiday week while coming into Thursday night's game with a questionable tag.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Brock Purdy Will Not Practice Wednesday with Ankle Injury
Brock Purdy has an ankle injury and will not practice today.— Matt Lively (@mattblively) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 2:20 PM ET