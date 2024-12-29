Toumani Camara Unavailable On Saturday
2 weeks agoPortland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Camara will miss his first game of the season due to a left foot sprain. His absence leaves a decent sized hole to fill given Camara is averaging 30 minutes per game. Fellow forward Deni Avdija (back) remains a game-time decision, but he stands to gain solid fantasy value if active. Otherwise, Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert would see more run, but neither player is an ideal streaming option.
Source: Sean Highkin
