Tony Pollard Downgraded To Out
2 weeks agoAccording to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle/illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pollard was unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury and came down with the flu on Saturday. It was reported earlier that Pollard was not going to travel with the team, and now he will set his sights on returning in Week 18 to face the Houston Texans. Pollard has been dealing with this lingering ankle injury over the past two weeks and has averaged a mere 40.0 yards per game over this span. As a result, Tyjae Spears will get the starting nod and should be viewed as a high-end RB2 in all formats facing a Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most PPR points to opposing RBs this season.
Source: Tom Pelissero
Source: Tom Pelissero