Tommy Tremble Should Not Be Started In Week 17
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble should not be started in any fantasy formats in Week 17 when he faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tremble logged two limited practice sessions during the week due to shoulder and back injuries but is no longer listed on the injury report. Over his past three games, Tremble has seen just 2.3 targets per game while splitting opportunities with rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders. Over this three-game stretch, he has tallied just 16.7 yards per game. Over his past five games, Tremble has surpassed 40-plus receiving yards just once. Given his lack of consistent production, fantasy managers should keep him out of all lineups despite facing a weak Tampa Bay secondary that has allowed the sixth-most PPR points to opposing tight ends this season.
Source: RotoBaller
