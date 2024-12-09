Teoscar Hernandez Prefers To Stay With Dodgers
2 days agoFree-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has told people that he prefers to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a few sources, but he also has long been intrigued by the idea of playing at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox. Hernandez is also a fan of Boston manager Alex Cora. The Toronto Blue Jays have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Hernandez, but it could come down to the Dodgers and Red Sox for his services this winter. It was reported in early December that the 32-year-old and the Dodgers were working on a new deal, but nothing has been finalized, and LA has since signed left-handed-hitting outfielder Michael Conforto. The Conforto signing shouldn't close the door on a Hernandez reunion with the Dodgers after he helped them win the World Series in his first season in Hollywood. Despite a high strikeout rate, Hernandez was one of the better sluggers in baseball in 2024.
Source: The Boston Globe - Pete Abraham
