Tank Bigsby Has Potential For More Work In Week 14
4 days agoJacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby should fare better in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans than last week. Bigsby has been struggling with injuries but is completely off the injury report this week. He is back to splitting work as the backup for Travis Etienne Jr. after putting up 28 yards on seven carries and seven yards on one reception in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. Etienne Jr. had 16 touches, double that of Bigsby, but given the young back out of Auburn has looked like the more explosive back all season, it is likely that touches even out more this week. The Jaguars could play with a lead more than usual and run the ball more against the Titans, but given the offense's volatility with Mac Jones under center, Bigsby should be viewed as nothing more than a flex option in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller