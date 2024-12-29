Stephen Curry Available On Saturday
2 weeks agoGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (knee) is available ahead of Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. The veteran guard sat out of Friday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers due to knee management. However, Curry is back in the mix for the second game of the back-to-back set. He figures to handle his regular workload in the backcourt. Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 31 minutes per game this season. The return of Curry should mean that Buddy Hield heads back to the bench where he'll have less streaming appeal. Fantasy managers can go ahead and get Curry back in their lineups on Saturday.
Source: Golden State Warriors
Source: Golden State Warriors