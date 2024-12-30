Sidney Crosby Sets Franchise Record In Victory
1 week agoPittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby set the Penguins assist record in their victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday evening. Crosby made history in the second frame by tallying the primary assist on Michael Bunting's power-play tally. This assist put him above Mario Lemieux for the most assists in Penguins history. Crosby finished this game with three shots on goal, three hits, and a -2 rating. Over his past eight contests, the captain has been held off the scoresheet in two contests but has still managed to tally 13 total points over this span. Overall, the 37-year-old sits with ten goals and 30 helpers (12 power-play points) through 38 games this season. He remains a must-start player in all formats and safe DFS play in all matchups.
Source: NHL.com
