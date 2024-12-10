Share: Link copied to clipboard!

Japanese left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara was officially posted by the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball on Tuesday, making him available to all major-league teams this offseason. Fellow Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki is getting all the headlines as an international free agent, but the 27-year-old Ogasawara will also make the move to the States for the 2025 season. He had a 3.12 ERA with a microscopic 3.7 percent walk rate with the Dragons in Japan in 2024, although he didn't miss many bats with just a 13.6 percent strikeout rate. Ogasawara will have more earning power than Sasaki due to MLB international signing rules, but he won't be nearly as attractive in fantasy next year. At 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, Ogasawara has a weak 18.9% strikeout rate in 951 1/3 innings in Japan and is likely to pitch to contact in the big leagues.