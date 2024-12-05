Sergei Bobrovsky Remains Unavailable Thursday
17 hours agoFlorida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (personal) will remain unavailable for Thursday's contest against Philadelphia. He's set to become a father for the second time and is currently away from the team. Panthers head coach Paul Maurice is hopeful that Bobrovsky might be back for Saturday's meeting with San Jose. Spencer Knight will pick up a third consecutive start on Thursday. He's had a couple of completely different outings in the past two games. The 23-year-old registered his first shutout of the season last Saturday in a 6-0 win over Carolina but was lit up for five goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss against Pittsburgh. Knight has a 4-4-1 record for the campaign, with 2.60 goals allowed.
Source: Katie Engleson
