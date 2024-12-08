Scott Wedgewood Faces Devils On Sunday
3 days agoColorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood will be between the sticks for Sunday's matchup against New Jersey. He'll make his second start for the team after arriving from Nashville a week ago. The veteran netminder suffered a 5-3 loss in his first start against Carolina, but Wedgewood has impressed by stopping 52 of 56 shots across his first two appearances with the Avalanche. He made his debut in a relief effort against Buffalo on Tuesday, helping the team turn a 4-0 deficit into a 5-4 win. Wedgewood will have a tricky task on his hands against his former team on Sunday, as the Devils average the sixth-most goals in the league (3.52).
Source: Corey Masisak
