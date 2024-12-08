Sam Darnold Lights It Up With Five TDs In Win Over Falcons
3 days agoMinnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completed 22 of 28 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He rushed four times for seven yards and completed his third straight outing with no turnovers. The USC product came out hot in this one, pushing the ball deep early and often including 49- and 52-yard scores to his star pass-catchers. His yardage total and TD output are new career highs. Darnold tossed all five of his touchdowns to wide receivers Jordan Addison (three) and Justin Jefferson (two), while both wideouts went over 130 yards in the contest. It was an impressive performance for the seventh-year field general, who has been stellar this season -- particularly over his last four appearances, turning in an 11:0 TD:INT ratio. He'll get a rematch in Week 15 with the Chicago Bears, who he beat in OT a few weeks back.
Source: ESPN
