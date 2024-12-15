Rashod Bateman Scores Twice, Tallies 80 Yards On Sunday
3 weeks agoBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman caught three of his five targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns during their victory over the New York Giants. Bateman exploded in the second quarter, catching a 49-yard touchdown pass and a 20-yard touchdown pass. His second score of the quarter eventually ended up serving as the game-winner. Bateman's 80 total yards paced all other Baltimore pass catchers, and five targets tied him for the second-most on the team, only behind Zay Flowers. This was a nice breakout showing for Bateman as he did not catch a pass in their previous game in Week 13 and has caught only four total passes since Week 11 coming into today's game. Bateman will look to stay hot facing a tough Pittsburgh Steelers secondary next weekend.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com