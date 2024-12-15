Pitcher Kyle Muller Signed By Chunichi Dragons Of NPB
3 weeks agoThe Chunichi Dragons have signed free agent pitcher Kyle Muller. The 27-year-old played the last two seasons for the Athletics after the first two seasons of his career were for the Braves. The southpaw saw more success as a reliever than as a starter during his time in the majors, posting a 4.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and a 10.1% K-BB% in 67 1/3 IP relief innings compared to a 6.67 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, and a 7.0% K-BB% over 108 IP as a starter. The former second-round draft pick will join former Mariner infielder Jason Vosler who also recently signed with the Dragons. Erick Fedde showed last season that pitchers can retool abroad and have success upon their return to the majors, so we'll see if that can be the case for Muller as well.
Source: Yakyu Cosmopolitan
