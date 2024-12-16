Phillies Open To Reunion With Jeff Hoffman
3 weeks agoAccording to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies remain open to a reunion with free-agent right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman. Even after the Phillies acquired Jordan Romano to operate as a high-leverage option out of the bullpen, the Phillies have continued to express interest in Hoffman. Last season, Hoffman held a strong 2.17 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 66 1/3 frames of relief. He struck out an impressive 89 batters and tallied 10 saves. Earlier this offseason, sources reported that a few clubs viewed Hoffman as a potential starting pitcher, which could increase his value on the open market. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on where the 32-year-old signs, as he could have a wide range of outcomes for the 2025 season as a starter or a reliever. If he returns to Philadelphia, he will likely operate as the setup man and could be in line to earn a high tally of holds.
Source: Matt Gelb
