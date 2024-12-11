Nolan Arenado Would Green Light Trades To Six Teams
2 days agoSt. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently acknowledged that the team was interested in trading third baseman Nolan Arenado, but with Arenado's full no-trade clause in his contract, the 10-tim Gold Glover would have to approve of any trade. The 33-year-old already has said he would be willing to switch to first base if needed, but now the veteran has reportedly whittled down the list of teams he would rubber-stamp a trade to down to six -- the Dodgers, Padres, Angels, Phillies, Mets, and Red Sox. Perhaps the Phillies and Red Sox make the most sense on that list, but only time will tell. The eight-time All-Star can still play terrific defense, but his offensive numbers have been heading south in St. Louis over the last couple of years. Last season, he hit just 16 home runs and posted a 102 wRC+, both the lowest outputs since his rookie season in 2013 (excluding 2020). If there is some optimism on the offensive side of things, the likely future Hall of Famer's contact rate was near a career-high (84.4%), and his strikeout rate fell two percentage points over the prior season to a well-below-average 14.5%, so he can still put the bat on the ball.
Source: MLB.com - John Denton
Source: MLB.com - John Denton