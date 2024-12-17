Mets Sign Brandon Waddell To Minors Deal
2 weeks agoThe New York Mets signed free-agent left-hander Brandon Waddell to a minor-league deal on Monday, according to a source familiar with the deal. Waddell, 30, was originally a fifth-round draft selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015 out of the University of Virginia. He made his debut in the COVID-shortened season in 2020 with the Bucs but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2021, when he appeared in just nine games in relief with the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals. Waddell has spent the last three seasons pitching for the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization and he's done quite well for himself, posting a 2.98 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 215 strikeouts in 65 walks over 144 1/3 innings during that span overseas. Waddell will give the Mets some left-handed relief depth in the minors to open 2025.
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
